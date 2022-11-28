HIT 2 star Adivi Sesh reflects on Bollywood’s ‘flawed marketing strategy’: ‘What we do in south is…’

Actor Adivi Sesh is quite upbeat about his upcoming movie HIT 2. He was also overjoyed that the pre-release event of the film will be attended by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is now basking in the global success of his latest film, RRR.

“I remember being stunned. Everything I know about my work ethic comes from watching Rajamouli sir on the sets of Baahubali for about 100 days. It’s my honour that he’s coming as the chief guest to the pre-release event. I am like Eklavya. I’m learning from him, but he doesn’t know,” Adivi told Faridoon Shahryar in an interview.

Adivi also reflected on the flaws in the way Bollywood promotes its films. He noted that releasing the trailer just days before the film’s theatrical release was key to a good opening. “In Bollywood, 30 days before (the release) they announce the trailer. But, they don’t realise in that promotional campaign, once they take out the trailer, only songs are there, you have nothing to grip the audience at the same level as the trailer. Especially a week before the release of the film, all producers go into a panic. I just think it’s a flawed marketing strategy. What we do (in the south) is we start with the teaser, which shows the quality of the film, and then we release a song, if it’s a romantic film, we will also release two songs. Now think, when we drop the trailer just 10 days before the release, the hype that explosion creates, closer to the release, is more,” he added.

HIT 2 is the second instalment in the investigative series that revolves around the cases handled by a special cop unit called Homicide Intervention Team, in short HIT. The crime franchise is created by the filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu. While the first film in the series starred Vishwak Sen, the follow-up film is headlined by Adivi.

HIT 2 is due in cinemas on December 2.