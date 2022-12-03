scorecardresearch
HIT 2 box office collection Day 1: Mystery thriller gives Adivi Sesh his career best opening

HIT 2 box office collection Day 1: Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 2 has Adivi Sesh playing a cop who is hunting for a serial killer.

A still from HIT 2 trailerAdivi Sesh plays the lead role in HIT: The Second Case.

HIT: The Second Case, the second installment in the HIT franchise, has opened with strong collections at the box office. The Adivi Sesh starrer directed by Sailesh Kolanu has opened with Rs 11.27 crore on box office worldwide, as per trade analyst Vamsi Kaka.

Adivi took to social media and acknowledged that this was the biggest opener of his career so far. The actor was seen in the pan-Indian release Major earlier this year. He wrote, “My Career best opening. #HIT2 is a #BloodyBlockbuster (sic).”

It is being speculated that the film’s opening weekend will cross Rs 20 crore.

While HIT: The First Case had Vishwak Sen as Vikram Rudraraju, the new film has Adivi Sesh playing the role of Krishna Dev aka KD. HIT 2 is a suspense thriller set in Andhra Pradesh, which deals with the hunt for a serial killer. Apart from Adivi, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Bhanu Chander, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, and Tanikella Bharani in significant roles.

The second part of the film has ended with a lead to the third part, and fans are already speculating who will be the hero of HIT 3.

