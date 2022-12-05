scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

HIT 2 box office: Adivi Sesh starrer makes Rs 28 crore in first 3 days

Filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu has written and directed HIT 2. It is a follow-up film to his debut movie HIT: The First Case (2020).

HIT 2A still from HIT 2.
The makers of HIT: The Second Case are overjoyed after the film managed to put a good performance at the box office in its opening weekend. Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, the investigative thriller has raked in Rs 28 crore from its worldwide ticket sales in the first three days.

It’s said that all the stakeholders have regained their investments in the opening weekend itself. And they have entered the profit zone on Monday. If the reports are anything to go by, the film is holding steady at the box office. Given that there is no major competition in cinemas, the movie can further expand its gain in the first week.

Also Read |Thalapathy 67: Vijay and Trisha reunite after 14 years in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial

Filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu has written and directed HIT 2. It is a follow-up film to his debut movie HIT: The First Case (2020). Kolanu is building a cinematic universe around the fictional elite cop force called Homicide Intervention Team aka HIT. HIT 2 follows a search led by a cop named KD for a serial killer, who targets women.

“Sailesh has good ideas, and he turns them into a good beginning, but he bungles the ending. This has become a habit of sorts with him. That was the case with HIT 1. The sequel could have been a memorable film in the investigative genre but ends without realising its full potential,” wrote Indianexpress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar R.

Besides Adivi Sesh, HIT 2 also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Rao Ramesh. The third installment of the franchise will have Nani in the lead role. Nani also owns the right to this cop universe as he’s the producer of the HIT series.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 05:17:18 pm
