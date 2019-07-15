Hindi dubbed version of F2 Fun and Frustration now available on YouTube

The dubbed Hindi version of Telugu film F2 – Fun and Frustration is now available on YouTube for free. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.

F2 was released during the occasion of Sankranti this year and locked horns at the box office with other big movies like NTR Kathanayakudu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, and Telugu version of Petta. Despite the competition, F2 earned over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

F2 – Fun and Frustration also marked the second collaboration of actor Varun Tej and producer Dil Raju. The duo first teamed up for the romantic comedy Fidaa.

Watch the Hindi version of F2 – Fun and Frustration:

On the experience of working with a senior actor like Venkatesh, Varun had said, “It was a fantastic experience to work with Venkatesh sir. It is easy to interact and work with him. He is very grounded. He is very loving towards everyone.” He further added, “He is a phenomenal actor. It was a learning experience for me to be able to work with him. We were like friends on the sets and that chemistry reflects in the film.”

Venkatesh also praised Varun Tej in an interview with indianexpress.com. “I gelled well with him. He was always there and was taking care of me. He is a very simple and humble boy, who is trying to take a path where he doesn’t want to be stuck in stereotypes. I could see the boy trying to do something different,” he said.