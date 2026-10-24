‘Hindi audience couldn’t differentiate between Ram Charan, Jr NTR’: How RRR was promoted

RRR became a massive success soon after its release in 2022 and it turned into an even bigger global sensation after winning an Oscar for its song “Naatu Naatu.” The track became a global phenomenon, while the film went on to earn Rs 1,230 crore over its theatrical run. However, behind the film’s extraordinary success was a carefully planned marketing strategy. Varun Gupta, who was involved in the film’s marketing campaign, has now revealed how SS Rajamouli and his son, SS Karthikeya, gave him sleepless nights and kept him on his toes throughout the process.

Rajamouli’s Baahubali had already emerged as a massive success, introducing audiences beyond the Telugu-speaking states to Prabhas. While the film’s grandeur struck a chord with audiences, its sequel further cemented the popularity of both the actor and the filmmaker. However, Jr NTR and Ram Charan did not enjoy the same level of recognition outside the Telugu-speaking states. This meant that RRR required a different marketing approach to connect with audiences across the country.

Recalling the challenges, Gupta told the Everyday Empires Podcast, “When we were doing RRR, people couldn’t differentiate between the two heroes in the Hindi belts, but it was the case where the director’s previous film was a very big hit in the Hindi belts — Baahubali. So, in the poster, we made sure there was a line ‘from the director of’, and we didn’t write Baahubali. We put the logo of Baahubali. Because subconsciously, you will always recall the logo of the film, not the typography of the film.”

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Gupta also revealed that Rajamouli and his son were closely involved in the film’s marketing decisions and placed considerable trust in the team.

“In RRR, the two people, SS Rajamouli and his son Karthikeya, were heading the entire decision-making of marketing. They really believed in us. If we were saying, ‘This is how we should do it,’ they said, ‘Okay, done.’ No questions asked. And that’s when I was like, they are not even questioning. We need to be even more cautious and accountable,” he said.

Rajamouli is widely known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking. Gupta said the filmmaker’s unquestioning trust in the marketing team made him even more conscious of the responsibility he carried, pushing him to be extra careful with every decision.

“They are the ones who have given me sleepless nights,” Gupta said, before clarifying that it was “in the right way”. He added, “They kept me on my toes.”

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How the Baahubali brand helped market RRR

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Gupta explained that Rajamouli had suggested conducting a week-long survey across Tier 2 towns in North India to understand the level of awareness surrounding the film’s lead actors and the filmmaker.

The team was asked to find out whether people recognised Ram Charan and Jr NTR and, if they did, which films they associated them with. They were also asked whether audiences knew Rajamouli or Baahubali.

The survey revealed that while most respondents were familiar with Baahubali, many did not know Rajamouli by name. This insight shaped the film’s promotional campaign in the Hindi-speaking markets.

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“If you see the RRR campaign, the hoardings in the North very clearly say ‘from the director of Baahubali’,” Gupta said.

He also explained that Rajamouli did not want to mislead audiences by relying on the star power of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, who were part of the film’s cast, to market RRR.

“He wanted to know, ‘What aspect of my actors and me are the audience aware of? Do they know Makkhi or Baahubali? In the South, the stamp of Rajamouli is enough. Before RRR, people knew Baahubali as a bigger brand than Rajamouli. So we used that brand seven years later in RRR,” Gupta said.

The strategy paid off, with RRR earning Rs 274.31 crore in the Hindi-speaking markets.

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On the work front, Rajamouli is now gearing up for his next ambitious project, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The film is scheduled to release in April 2027.