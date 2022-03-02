Dulquer Salmaan: I guarantee that you will fall in love with Hey Sinamika

The pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Besides Dulquer, the event saw Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu, Suresh Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Brinda Master in attendance.

During the event, Naga said he is a “huge fan” of Hey Sinimika director and renowned choreographer Brinda Master. He also opened up about his friendship with Dulquer. The Bangarraju actor said, “When I came to know about Brinda Master’s directorial attempt, I felt happy. I’m a huge fan of the way she choreographs songs. But I’m a bigger fan of the way she shoots the songs. When I heard she was directing a romantic movie, I felt happy. I am a sucker for romantic movies, and I’m so looking forward to this. Ma’am, I like to wish you all the best. I have learned so much from you as an actor. But, please keep choreographing songs. Don’t stop it (smiles). I have known Dulquer since my Chennai days. Back then, we had so many conversations about automobiles and other topics but had no discussions about movies. I don’t think we both expected to be actors and end up on the same stage. I am so happy to see you here today, brother. Besides Malayalam, he has been part of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. I think it is Dulquer’s honesty in his work that I admire the most. All the best, brother.”

Heaping praise on Aditi Rao Hydari, Naga Chaitanya added, “Every role Aditi picks is unique. That’s what I admire the most, and that’s what I see in Hey Sinamika also. Thank you so much Aditi for making us laugh and cry. I like to wish the team all the very best. The film’s trailer is good with beautiful moments, and it seems to have a complex layer to it. It’s my pleasure to be here.”

Speaking at the pre-release event, Dulquer Salmaan said, “I’m so happy to be back here. After this long break, it’s nice to have movies releasing in theatres. Thank you so much, Jagapathi Babu sir, Suresh Babu sir and Naga Chaitanya for attending the event. Hey Sinamika is a special film as it’s Brinda Master’s debut directorial. I feel I owe a lot of my career to her. Without her, I don’t think I could be a romantic hero. To be honest, she is like a mother to me, and she is an emotion. So, every time I speak about Brinda Master, I get emotional. I don’t think I have wanted any of my films to do well as much as Hey Sinamika. I request all of you to give it all the love that you can because it was made by a lovely person. I guarantee that you will fall in love with this film. You will laugh, and some boys might cry (laughs). You will experience all the emotions, and hopefully, you will fall in love with us.”

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Nakshathra Nagesh, Mirchi Vijay, Thapa, Koushick, Abhishek Kumar, Pradeep Vijayan, Kothanda Raman, Frank, Soundariya, Nanjundan, Jane Thompson, Raghu, Sangeetha, Dhananjeyan and Yogi Babu, Hey Sinamika will release in theatres on March 3.