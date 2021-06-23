Hero: Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla pays homage to movies in his debut outing

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Wednesday released the teaser of Hero, which marks the acting debut of his nephew Ashok Galla. “Couldn’t be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_ !! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! (sic),” Mahesh wrote while unveiling the teaser.

The teaser opens with a train chugging through a desert, which is chased by a horse-riding cowboy. And he later climbs on top of the speeding train to face his rivals. At first glance, one may make the mistake of assuming that the film is a desi cowboy affair. But soon, we see Ashok Galla trying to mimic Heath Ledger’s Joker. Only then it will dawn on the viewers that this film is about a person who is living in a fantasy world manufactured by the Hollywood dream factory.

Judging by the teaser, it is safe to assume that Hero is a movie about the business of making movies. Perhaps, this film pays homage to all the great actors and cinematic moments that inspired Ashok Galla to become an actor.

Hero is written and directed by Sriram Adittya, who has helmed films like Bhale Manchi Roju, Shamanthakamani, and DevaDas.

Besides Ashok, Hero also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundaryaare, Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji. The film is bankrolled by Ashok’s mother Padmavathi Galla under the banner Amar Raja Media & Entertainment.