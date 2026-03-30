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Hema speaks out for the first time about the drugs case: ‘My family suffered a lot’
Telugu actor Hema broke down on Monday while speaking about the emotional toll the Bengaluru drugs case has taken on her and her family.
Telugu actress Hema broke down emotionally at a press meet on Monday as she spoke candidly about the mental toll the Bengaluru drug case took on her, the suffering it caused her family, and what she believes was irresponsible coverage by sections of the media.
The event gave Hema, one of Tollywood’s most recognised character artistes and comedians, a platform to speak directly to the press for the first time at length since the Karnataka High Court quashed the NDPS case filed against her in connection with the May 2024 Bengaluru rave party raid.
“At that time, I felt like dying. I was that depressed,” she said, her voice breaking as she addressed the gathering.
Hema further said that while she had ultimately been cleared, the period between her arrest and the court’s verdict left deep scars. She said the allegations did not only affect her but caused immense distress to her family as well. “My family suffered a lot. It was a very tough time for us.”
The actor directed sharp criticism at certain sections of the media, accusing them of making baseless allegations and running what she described as a character assassination. At the same time, she was careful to draw a distinction between responsible and irresponsible journalism.
“I don’t blame the entire media fraternity,” she said, adding that she believed honest media organisations would stand by her and do her justice going forward.
Hema, whose real name is Kolla Hema, has been a fixture in Telugu cinema since 2014 and has appeared in over 250 films. A Nandi Award winner for Best Female Comedian, she has built her reputation over decades through natural performances across a wide range of roles. The drug case, which thrust her into the centre of a national controversy, was among the most turbulent periods of her life.
The case stemmed from a police raid on a rave party at GR Farms near Hebbagodi in Bengaluru on May 19, 2024. Hema was among 88 people detained, and the Central Crime Branch alleged she had tested positive for MDMA. The actor was arrested on June 3, 2024, and was held in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Jail before being granted bail. The industry’s Movie Artistes Association initially suspended her following the arrest, though the suspension was subsequently revoked after a committee review.
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Throughout the case, Hema consistently denied the allegations, publicly challenging authorities to prove she had consumed drugs. In December 2025, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the NDPS case against her, citing critical lapses in the investigation, including the absence of standardised forensic procedures for drug testing and the fact that India has no nationally approved protocol for testing drug consumption through blood or urine samples. The court ruled that without recognised standards, such tests could not be treated as reliable evidence.
DISCLAIMER: This article discusses personal experiences with mental health struggles and emotional distress for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you or someone you know is feeling overwhelmed or experiencing thoughts of self-harm, please reach out to the professional support services listed below immediately.
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