Hema speaks out for the first time about the drugs case: ‘My family suffered a lot’

Actress Hema spoke publicly about the mental toll of the Bengaluru drugs case, her family's suffering, and the media coverage that followed her arrest in 2024.

Telugu actress Hema broke down emotionally at a press meet on Monday as she spoke candidly about the mental toll the Bengaluru drug case took on her, the suffering it caused her family, and what she believes was irresponsible coverage by sections of the media.

The event gave Hema, one of Tollywood’s most recognised character artistes and comedians, a platform to speak directly to the press for the first time at length since the Karnataka High Court quashed the NDPS case filed against her in connection with the May 2024 Bengaluru rave party raid.

“At that time, I felt like dying. I was that depressed,” she said, her voice breaking as she addressed the gathering.