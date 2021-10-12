When Hema bit Siva Balaji’s arm during MAA Elections 2021

This year, Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections was a tightly fought contest. It saw the panels headed by Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu trading allegations and criticism during their campaigns. On the election day (October 10), the behaviour of the candidates left much to be desired.

Actress Hema, who contested for the post of vice-president from Prakash Raj’s panel bit the arm of actor Siva Balaji, who was a candidate for the post of treasurer from Vishnu Manchu’s panel. The incident left many shocked. However, Siva Balaji did not confront Hema and chose to let it slide.

Talking about the incident, Siva Balaji told TOI, “We noticed a person, ostensibly a Prakash Raj panel supporter distributing pamphlets in the ‘no campaign’ area. We tried to stop him, but he fled. While this was happening, I put my hand on the railing and Hema bit me.”

Hema, on her part, said, “Yes, I bit him. No one bites without any reason. I was angry that he was trying to prevent me from going to the rescue of a person who was being targeted.”

Actor Naresh, who served as the MAA president for 2019-20, supported Vishnu Manchu and his panel in the 2021 elections. He made light of the incident involving Siva Balaji and Hema. He said, “Hema bit Siva Balaji (on his arm). Does anybody bite? I am not able to understand it! (laughs).”

Winners of MAA Elections 2021 include:

Vishnu Manchu – President

Raghu Babu – General secretary

Uttej and Gowtam Raju – Joint secretaries

Srikanth – Executive vice-president

Madala Ravi and Benarjee – Vice-presidents

Siva Balaji – Treasurer

Executive Committee:

Khayyum

Siva Reddy

Bramhaji

Kaushik

Suresh Kondeti

Sampoornesh Babu

Anasuya Bharadwaj