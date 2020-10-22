He is stable and getting better: Shivathmika on Rajasekhar’s health

Clearing the air about Rajasekhar's health condition, Shivathmika on Thursday said that he is not critical. (Photo: File, Shivathmika/Twitter)

Actor Rajasekhar recently announced that he and his wife Jeevitha have tested positive for coronavirus and are presently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad. He expressed confidence that they both will be “back home soon.” His daughters Shivani and Shivathmika were also tested positive for COVID-19 but have recovered.

However, following speculations about Rajasekhar’s health condition, his younger daughter Shivathmika on Thursday took to Twitter and asked fans to pray for him as his “fight with COVID has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard.”

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, “Dear All. Nanna’s fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna’s speedy recovery! With your love, he’ll come out stronger.”

Dear All.

Nanna’s fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard.

We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going.

I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna’s speedy recovery!

With your love, he’ll come out stronger💖🙏 — Shivathmika Rajashekar (@ShivathmikaR) October 22, 2020

Shivathmika further wrote, “I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes! But please know, he is not critical.. he is stable and getting better! We just need your prayers and positivity. Thank you once again. Do not panic. Please do not spread fake news.”

I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes!

But please know, he is not critical.. he is stable and getting better!

We just need your prayers and positivity💖

Thank you once again💖

Do not panic

Please do not spread fake news💜 — Shivathmika Rajashekar (@ShivathmikaR) October 22, 2020

On the work front, Rajasekhar was last seen in actioner Kalki (2019).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd