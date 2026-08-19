‘He can surely spare one minute’: Brahmanandam’s last surviving brother appeals for a call

Veteran Telugu comedian Brahmanandam’s elder brother Sri Vadan has made a public appeal for the actor to get in touch with him, saying the two are the last surviving siblings in their family and that Brahmanandam has not called or visited him in a long time.

In a interview with AVM, Vadan explained,”We were siblings. Four have passed away, and only two of us remain. I am the only one left here in our hometown, all alone. He visited the town recently but left without even exchanging a word of greeting. I keep hoping that my younger brother might call someday and ask, ‘Annayya (Brother), how are you?’ But he never calls me,” Vadan said.

Sri Vadan was careful not to paint his brother as a bad person, “He is a big actor. He might be busy with film shootings, but he can surely spare one or two minutes to call me,” Vadan said. He also spoke about the emotional value of small gestures from people in positions of success and respect. “When great people speak to the ones close to them, it makes them happy,” he was quoted as saying.

The interview has since gone viral on social media. Many fans expressed sympathy for Vadan, urging Brahmanandam to reach out to his brother, particularly given their ages and the fact that they are the last two surviving members of their immediate family. Others pointed out that the public does not know the full history between the two brothers and that there may be reasons behind the distance that have not been disclosed. Brahmanandam has not responded publicly to his brother’s remarks.

Who is Brahmanandam?

Born Kanneganti Brahmanandam on February 1, 1956, in Chaganti Vari Palem village near Sattenapalli in Andhra Pradesh, the actor grew up in a large family. His father, Nagalingachari, was a carpenter, and Brahmanandam was one of six children. He completed a Master of Arts degree before entering the entertainment industry. His television debut came in 1985 with DD Telugu’s comedy show Pakapakalu, which caught the attention of director Jandhyala, who cast him in the 1987 film Aha Naa Pellanta, his breakthrough role.

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Over the following four decades, Brahmanandam appeared in more than 1,000 films, earning the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits by a living actor. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 for his contribution to Indian cinema. He has won the Nandi Award for Best Male Comedian six times and has worked with virtually every major star and director in Telugu cinema. His son, Raja Goutham, is also an actor and starred alongside him in the 2025 film Brahma Anandam.