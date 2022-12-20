Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted out of her Bollywood projects after myositis diagnosis? Actor’s rep responds

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is giving priority to her health after revealing that she has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition called myositis. Even during the release of her recent outing Yashoda, she made limited appearances owing to her health.

Samantha is now looking forward to the release of Shaakuntalam, for which she had wrapped up shoot long back. Apart from that, she also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and an untitled Hindi film in her kitty. However, the shoot for both have been delayed as she gets treated. Reports now say that some of the Bollywood projects she had finalised after the success of The Family Man may fall through now.

Samantha’s spokesperson Mahendra gave clarity, explaining that Samantha has been explaining the situation to the concerned filmmakers. “Samantha is taking rest at present. She is going to participate in the shooting of the Kushi post-Sankranthi in January. After that, she will continue with her Bollywood project. We had given dates for the Hindi movie from January. But due to the unforeseen circumstances, the shootings of the films may be delayed by about six months. So now she will only be able to participate in the shooting of her Hindi film from April or May. According to the earlier plans, the shoot for Samantha’s Bollywood film will start in January, and the dates were also allocated accordingly.”

He added, “It’s not a good thing to make someone wait for a long time since moviemaking involves so much effort. So we have been giving the clarity (to the makers) from the beginning to proceed according to the planned schedules if it is not possible to wait. Samantha has not walked out of any of the accepted projects officially. So far there is no truth in the news reports about her departure from her upcoming projects.”

On the work front, Samantha’s Shaakunthalam is presently in post-production phase and the release date for the film will be announced soon.