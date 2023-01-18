scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Harish Shankar slams Netflix: ‘It’s becoming very tough to deal with non-Telugu heads’

In recent months, Netflix has stepped up its efforts to expand its footprints in the south by bagging the streaming rights to many highly-awaited titles.

Filmmaker Harish Shankar (Photo: Twitter/pawankalyan)

Telugu filmmaker Harish Shankar has raised a serious concern about the language barrier while dealing with the executives from Netflix. He took to Twitter to express his apprehensions about discussing business prospects with Netflix representatives who don’t understand or speak Telugu.

“Dear @NetflixIndia when u approach for Telugu content pls appoint someone from telugu states in the content department…… Its becoming very tough for many to deal with Non-Telugu heads while narrations …. Hope you consider my request!!!,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Also Read |When Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘overacting’ made Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan, Farhan Akhtar exchange concerned looks: ‘Yeh toh k-k-k-Kiran kar raha hai’

Netflix hasn’t reacted to Harish’s tweet yet.

In recent months, Netflix has stepped up its efforts to expand its footprints in the south by bagging the streaming rights to many highly-awaited titles. On the occasion of the Sankranti festival, the streaming giant announced a list of movies starring Telugu A-listers that will stream on its platform post their theatrical releases. Some of the big titles include Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, Nani’s Dasara, Sundeep Krishan’s Buddy, Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka and Tillu Square.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...

Harish also has a big-star film named Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the works. The film will mark his reunion with movie star Pawan Kalyan after a gap of over a decade. The duo’s last film was Gabbar Singh (2011), which was the remake of the Bollywood hit Dabangg.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 12:24 IST
Next Story

After divesting him of important portfolios, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann praises Education Minister Harjot Bains for transforming school

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close