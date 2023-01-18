Harish Shankar slams Netflix: ‘It’s becoming very tough to deal with non-Telugu heads’

Telugu filmmaker Harish Shankar has raised a serious concern about the language barrier while dealing with the executives from Netflix. He took to Twitter to express his apprehensions about discussing business prospects with Netflix representatives who don’t understand or speak Telugu.

“Dear @NetflixIndia when u approach for Telugu content pls appoint someone from telugu states in the content department…… Its becoming very tough for many to deal with Non-Telugu heads while narrations …. Hope you consider my request!!!,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Netflix hasn’t reacted to Harish’s tweet yet.

In recent months, Netflix has stepped up its efforts to expand its footprints in the south by bagging the streaming rights to many highly-awaited titles. On the occasion of the Sankranti festival, the streaming giant announced a list of movies starring Telugu A-listers that will stream on its platform post their theatrical releases. Some of the big titles include Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, Nani’s Dasara, Sundeep Krishan’s Buddy, Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka and Tillu Square.

Harish also has a big-star film named Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the works. The film will mark his reunion with movie star Pawan Kalyan after a gap of over a decade. The duo’s last film was Gabbar Singh (2011), which was the remake of the Bollywood hit Dabangg.