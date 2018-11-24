Harish Shankar confirms Jigarthanda Telugu remake

After almost one and half years, director Harish Shankar will return to the director’s chair. The filmmaker previously helmed Allu Arjun starrer DJ – Duvvada Jagannadham.

Harish Shankar is now set to remake the Tamil super hit Jigarthanda for the Telugu audience. The director exclusively shared the information with indianexpress.com.

He said, “Yes, I am remaking Jigarthanda in Telugu. Producers Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are producing the movie under 14 Reels Entertainment banner.”

“We are planning to start the production from Pongal,” he added.

According to sources, the makers are considering Varun Tej for the lead role. The complete details about the cast and crew will be announced very soon.

Harish Shankar previously remade blockbuster Dabangg in Telugu as Gabbar Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan.