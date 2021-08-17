Hari Hara Veeramallu: Nidhhi Agerwal becomes Panchami for Pawan Kalyan-starrer

On the occasion of Nidhhi Agerwal’s birthday on Tuesday, the makers of Hari Hara Veeramallu unveiled the first look of the actor from the movie. Nidhhi plays Panchami in the Pawan Kalyan-led film.

Hari Hara Veeramallu director Krish Jagarlamudi took to Twitter to share the first look of Nidhhi. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Beauty as ELEGANT & RADIANT as the Moon… We wish our gorgeous #PANCHAMI @AgerwalNidhhi a very Happy Birthday!”

The movie marks Nidhhi Agerwal’s first collaboration with Krish and Pawan Kalyan.

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veeramallu chronicles “the epic adventure of a legendary outlaw.” The film, being made at a budget of Rs 150 crore, will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Presented by AM Ratnam, A Dayakar Rao is bankrolling the project under Mega Surya Productions banner. Gnanashekar VS, MM Keeravani, Sai Madhav Burra, Ram-Laxman, Sham Kaushal and Dileep Subbarayan are also part of the project.

On the work front, besides Hari Hara Veeramallu, Nidhhi Agerwal also has Hero and a film helmed by Magizh Thirumeni in her kitty.