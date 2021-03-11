Hari Hara Veera Mallu teaser: Pawan Kalyan promises a visual treat

A glimpse of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released on Thursday coinciding with the celebration of Maha Shivaratri.

The teaser of Hari Hara Veera Mallu shows Pawan Kalyan taking on his rivals at a harbour. The filmmakers have recreated historical monuments such as Charminar, Red Fort and Machilipatnam port for the film. The estimated cost of the magnum opus is rumoured to be Rs 150 crore.

The film is said to be inspired by a real-life rebel during the times of the Mughal empire in India. “This is the story of a legendary heroic outlaw,” said director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish.

“The period drama is set in the 17th-century backdrop of Mughals and Qutub Shahis era and it will offer a spectacular visual feast. This is an untold story in Indian cinema and will truly be spellbound,” added the filmmakers in a press statement.

About 40 percent of the film has already been shot and the filmmakers plan to complete the shoot of the film by July. Given that this is a film with quite a lot of VFX, the post-production could take a few months. Hollywood technician Ben Lock has been roped in to supervise the VFX.

In the meantime, Pawan Kalyan is waiting for the release of Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. The film is written and directed by Sriram Venu and is due in cinemas on April 9.