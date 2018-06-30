Happy Wedding trailer: Sumanth Ashwin and Niharika Konidela’s romcom is promising

Happy Wedding stars Sumanth Ashwin and Niharika Konidela in lead roles. Happy Wedding stars Sumanth Ashwin and Niharika Konidela in lead roles.

Tollywood star Prabhas, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Saaho, on Saturday released the theatrical trailer of upcoming Telugu film titled Happy Wedding. The film starring Sumanth Ashwin and Niharika Konidela in the lead roles, is directed by Lakshman Karya. “Happy Wedding trailer… Good luck to Sumanth Ashwin, Lakshman, Niharika…(sic),” wrote Prabhas on his Facebook page, while sharing telephone trailer.

The trailer gives us the glimpse of the budding romance between the lead pair, Sumanth and Niharika, whose relationship hits a bumpy ride in the run-up to their wedding. The filmmakers earlier released a teaser and a single track titled “It’s a beautiful day” from the film. The film stars a huge supporting cast including Murali Sharma and Naresh.

Watch the trailer of Happy Wedding here:

Happy Wedding is Niharika’s second film in Telugu cinema. Hailing from a film family, Niharika started her career in the entertainment industry as a television anchor and made her acting debut with Oka Manasu last year. Earlier this year, she made her debut in Tamil with comedy movie Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. She played the female lead in the film, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles.

The upcoming romantic comedy is bankrolled by M Sumanth Raju of UV Creations for Pocket Cinema banner. And composer Shakthi Kanth Karthick has scored the music for the film, which is gearing up for the release soon. UV Creations is also the banner behind the forthcoming project Saaho. On Saturday, the producers announced that the second schedule of the film was completed in Abu Dhabi. The crew will begin the third schedule in Hyderabad from July 11.

Director Sujeeth is making Saaho with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore. The film, which is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, also stars Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma.

