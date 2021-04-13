scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Ugadi 2021: Prabhas treats fans to Radhe Shyam’s new poster, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun share wishes

Ugadi 2021: While Prabhas revealed a new poster of Radhe Shyam, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Nandamuri Kalyan, Raashi Khanna and others wished their fans on the festival.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2021 9:31:05 am
Radhe Shyam Ugadi posterPrabhas' Radhe Shyam will release on July 30.

On the occasion of Ugadi, Prabhas shared a new poster from his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, “One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it.”

“Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak,” the actor wrote. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role, will release on July 30, 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Not just Prabhas, many other actors took to the social media platforms to wish their fans on Ugadi. RRR actor Jr NTR took to Twitter and wished his fans a Happy Ugadi. He wrote, “శ్రీ ప్లవనామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a #HappyUgadi” The tweet from Jr NTR comes after his 30th film announcement on Tuesday. The actor is collaborating with Koratala Siva for his next.

Raashi Khanna shared a video on Tuesday in which the actor wished her fans on Ugadi. “To you and your family, a happy Ugadi,” she said.

“Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Peace, joy, and prosperity always! Let’s celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones at home. Stay safe,” Major producer and actor Mahesh Babu tweeted. His production Major, starring Adivi Sesh, shared its first teaser on Monday.

Ravi Teja gave Ugadi surprise to his fans on Monday evening by sharing the first teaser of his upcoming film Khiladi. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to wish his fans.

Check out wishes here:

Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun and Mohan Babu also wished their fans on Ugadi.

