Vijay Deverakonda turns 31: Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh wish the Arjun Reddy actor

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his 31st birthday today. The Arjun Reddy actor is receiving love from his fans and co-stars.

Puri Jagannadh’s message for Vijay on social media was heartwarming. “Today, I want to heartfully express that how much I am in love with you seeing your zeal towards your work. Your fire and realistic and soulful performance makes you stand on great heights. I miss you and just want to get on sets with you. You are and will always be MY FIGHTER,” filmmaker Puri Jagannadh wrote on Twitter, wishing Vijay on his birthday.

The Pokiri maker and Vijay Deverakonda are working on their next project, which also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film is tentatively titled Fighter.

The project is being co-produced by Charmee Kaur. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Ur contagious warmth n simplicity has become my addiction.. Life is easy n grounded while u r around .. can’t wait c u again n kick start our shoot. Lots of love to our one n only fighter.” It will release in Hindi, apart from all south Indian languages.

Other celebs also took to social media to wish the Dear Comrade actor.

Karan Johar shared a photo of the two on Instagram.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Many More Happy Returns Vijay @TheDeverakonda .. keep rocking as always you do,” filmmaker Harish Shankar wrote on Twitter.

“My heart full birthday wishes to the man who’s straight from the heart @TheDeverakonda .. it’s very difficult to be honest.. but u made it look very easy brother!! Wishing u a blockbuster life !” Kona Venkat writes.

“Happy birthday Rowdy! @TheDeverakonda May you be blessed with the happiness that you bring to so many lives.. May you keep rising and shining! Lots of love,” Raashi Khanna, Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover co-star wrote.

