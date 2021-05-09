Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Before Liger, the 5 films that made him a superstar

As heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older today, his fans made sure that they made Liger, his next actioner, trend. The Arjun Reddy actor has achieved stardom in a comparatively short span of time, and his image appears to be immune to a stray box office failure like his last release, World Famous Lover. The actor is collaborating with directors such as Sukumar and Shiva Nirvana for his future projects, and Liger is targeted to audience across India.

However, his journey to success was not an easy one. Vijay Deverakonda is a superstar today, but before his breakthrough as lead actor, he essayed small character roles in the films such as Nuvvila and Life is Beautiful. What has kept him in a good stead is his choice of roles and the fact that he wants something unique in each of his films. Box office results apart, each film of his has made him a better actor. On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, we bring you his five best movies.

Yevade Subramanyam (2015)

Director Nag Ashwin’s first film, Yevade Subramanyam also allowed Vijay Deverakonda to showcase his acting abilities in a well etched out character. He portrayed a man named Rishi in the movie. While Nani was in the lead, the film brought Vijay the recognition that any budding actor would want.

Pelli Choopulu (2016)

Pelli Choopulu is the first blockbuster of Vijay Deverakonda as a solo hero. His character Prasanth reflects the thought process of today’s youth who want to make their own path in life. For his parents, Prasanth is a lazy engineering graduate, but he wants to pursue his own life the way he wants to. This Tharun Bhascker directorial venture is an inspiring tale incorporated with lively comedy.

Arjun Reddy (2017)

An actor rarely gets the opportunity to do a film so early in their career that tests their acting prowess. Deverakonda got that chance in the form of Arjun Reddy. The film proved to be a sensation at the ticket windows despite the conversation and controversies surrounding it. Vijay Deverakonda’s impeccable acting was the main reason that it left such a memorable impact on fans and critics alike. However, each new movie of the actor is compared to Arjun Reddy, and the actor is now trying to move out of the film’s long shadow.

Geetha Govindam (2018)

Well, this is a film that created quite a sensation with its box office collections. In the movie, Vijay’s character is an antithesis to Arjun Reddy. Deverakonda’s Vijay Govind role is a gentle, sensitive man with no anger issues. Hummable songs and a light touch makes it a good watch.

Dear Comrade (2019)

Dear comrade is the first film of Deverakonda to have a wide release across the South Indian languages. His character Bobby is a communist who questions the system. Angry and dejected with the way things are run, he realizes the value of life and being true to one’s self. It’s quite a mature role for Deverakonda. Despite its meaningful story and great music, the film turned out to be an average grosser at the box office.