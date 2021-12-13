Happy birthday Venkatesh Daggubati: F3 team, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan wish Drushyam 2 star

On Venkatesh Daggubati’s birthday today, the team of F3 unveiled a special teaser. Sharing the video link on social media, F3 director Anil Ravipudi wrote, “Here’s the Special Birthday Video of @VenkyMama sir from #F3Movie. Have a #FUNtastic Birthday with Tons of Energy as always!”

The 22-second teaser sees Venkatesh Daggubati in a nawabi avatar with currency notes in one hand and more currency rolls lying in front of him. While Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar is seen in the background, a group of people dance in a qawwali set up to entertain the protagonist. Overall, the video establishes the money-minded nature of Venkatesh’s character in the movie.

Meanwhile, Tollywood celebrities conveyed birthday wishes to Venkatesh on Twitter. Varun Tej, who co-stars in F3 wrote: “Happy birthday to my fav @VenkyMama sir!! It’s a joy working with you. You are so much fun! Wishing you great health and happiness! Loads of love!”

Calling Venkatesh his brother and a dear friend, Chiranjeevi wished, “My brother & dear friend @VenkyMama Thank you for always radiating warmth & always managing to put a smile on my face! Have a Wonderful birthday!! Many Many Happy Returns!!”

My brother & dear friend @VenkyMama Thank you for always radiating warmth & always managing to put a smile on my face! Have a Wonderful birthday!! Many Many Happy Returns!! pic.twitter.com/OWd6epcIyk — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 13, 2021

Sharing a photograph of Venkatesh, RRR star Ram Charan tweeted, “Happy Birthday @VenkyMama Anna!! Wishing you loads of happiness and health.”

Director Bobby, who had earlier collaborated with Venkatesh for Venky Mama movie, wished, “Wishing my dearest and most lovable hero @VenkyMama sir a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with many more amazing years of happiness and success.”

Wishing my dearest and most lovable hero @VenkyMama sir a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with many more amazing years of happiness and success. ❤️ 🤗#HBDVictoryVenkatesh pic.twitter.com/DMXWsr6Lk8 — Bobby (@dirbobby) December 13, 2021

Marking Venkatesh’s birthday, OTT giant Nexflix shared the first look of Venkatesh from Rana Naidu project on their Twitter handle.

Inthaki emocchu? Friends tho unna, family tho unna, ontariga unna Venky Mama cinemalu enjoy cheyadam vacchu.

Any genre, any emotion, single name. Happy Birthday @VenkyMama🎉🥳 #HappyBirthdayVictoryVenkatesh pic.twitter.com/zkq0skPoi9 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 13, 2021

“What do you know? I know how to enjoy Venky Mama movies whenever I am with family, friends, or even when alone. Any genre, any emotion, single name. Happy Birthday @VenkyMama,” Netflix captioned the photo.