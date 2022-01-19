scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Varun Tej turns 32: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh wish him; Naga Babu Konidela pens emotional note

On the occasion of actor Varun Tej's birthday, film celebrities took to social media and conveyed their wishes to the Ghani star.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
January 19, 2022 1:15:19 pm
Varun Tej GhaniVarun Tej in and as Ghani. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Varun Tej turned 32 today and was flooded with much love from his fans, family and colleagues from the industry.  As a treat for his followers, the makers of his upcoming projects also shared new posters and glimpses from the films.

The team of Varun Tej’s next Ghani revealed a special teaser from the film. In the 30-second video, Varun is seen as a boxer, and is keen on pummelling his opponents.

Meanwhile, actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela left a heartfelt note for his son Varun Tej with several family photos. “For Any Parent… The Sense of completeness comes in the form of a child like You…. You give us that fulfilling feeling that no words can ever describe. Thanks for choosing us as parents & Making our lives more Beautiful… Happy birthday dear @IAmVarunTej,” he wrote on Twitter.

Wishing Varun a happy birthday, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Birthday @IAmVarunTej. Have a Blessed year! Many Many Happy Returns!”

Venkatesh Daggubati, who will be seen sharing the screen in F3, sent his wishes too. He tweeted, “Happy birthday dear @IAmVarunTej. Here’s wishing you a blessed year ahead.”

Varun’s close friend Nithiin wished, “Happiest Birthday darlinggggg Varun Tej. May this year bring you a lot of positivity and success darling. Have a great day!!”

Happy birthday Varun Tej!

