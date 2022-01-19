Varun Tej turns 32: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh wish him; Naga Babu Konidela pens emotional note

Actor Varun Tej turned 32 today and was flooded with much love from his fans, family and colleagues from the industry. As a treat for his followers, the makers of his upcoming projects also shared new posters and glimpses from the films.

The team of Varun Tej’s next Ghani revealed a special teaser from the film. In the 30-second video, Varun is seen as a boxer, and is keen on pummelling his opponents.

Meanwhile, actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela left a heartfelt note for his son Varun Tej with several family photos. “For Any Parent… The Sense of completeness comes in the form of a child like You…. You give us that fulfilling feeling that no words can ever describe. Thanks for choosing us as parents & Making our lives more Beautiful… Happy birthday dear @IAmVarunTej,” he wrote on Twitter.

For Any Parent…

The Sense of completeness comes in the form of a child like You….

You give us that fulfilling feeling that no words can ever describe. Thanks for choosing us as parents

&

Making our lives more Beautiful … Happy birthday dear @IAmVarunTej pic.twitter.com/ilmaofdEIW — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) January 19, 2022

Wishing Varun a happy birthday, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Birthday @IAmVarunTej. Have a Blessed year! Many Many Happy Returns!”

Happy Birthday @IAmVarunTej

Have a Blessed year! Many Many Happy Returns! pic.twitter.com/uSEpYjMvPk — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 19, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati, who will be seen sharing the screen in F3, sent his wishes too. He tweeted, “Happy birthday dear @IAmVarunTej. Here’s wishing you a blessed year ahead.”

Happy birthday dear @IAmVarunTej

Here’s wishing you a blessed year ahead ♥️🥳 pic.twitter.com/du1DggO02z — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) January 19, 2022

Varun’s close friend Nithiin wished, “Happiest Birthday darlinggggg Varun Tej. May this year bring you a lot of positivity and success darling. Have a great day!!”

Happiest Birthday darlinggggg @IAmVarunTej 😘😘😘😘May this year bring you a lot of positivity and success darlingg!! Hv a great dayy🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/kkVYpNG4xh — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 19, 2022

Happy birthday Varun Tej!