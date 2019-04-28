Toggle Menu
Happy birthday Samantha Akkineni: Rakul Preet, Rashmika Mandanna and others wish the Majili star

Samantha Akkineni celebrates her 32nd birthday today. Rakul Preet, Rashmika Mandanna and others took to social media to wish the actor.

Samantha Akkineni turns 32 today. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni celebrates her 32nd birthday today. On the occasion, south Indian celebrities took to social media to wish the actor.

“Happy bdayyyyy to this beautiful person @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️❤️ wishing you a year filled with lotssss of happiness, unlimited laughter and countless smiles .. I truly admire the person that you are . Keep killing it 😘😘 loveeee,” Rakul Preet Singh said via Twitter.

Dear Comrade actor Rashmika Mandanna too wished Samantha. She tweeted, “Happy happy birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 Ma’am .. have a kickass birthday.. have lots of fun and cake🎉 loads of love 🙈 – your fan Rashmika 🙈♥”

Anupama Parameswaran took to Twitter and wished Samantha with a tweet that read, “Happy birthday to the cutest 🙈😍 sam♥️😘 have a fantastic year @Samanthaprabhu2 #HBDSamantha”

Writer Kona Venkat posted on Twitter, “My best birthday wishes to a very best human being @Samanthaprabhu2 .. have a great year ahead 👍”

Filmmaker Dhananjayan G wished Samantha a year full of happiness and success. He wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday to the most talented, confident & self-made @Samanthaprabhu2 … wishing you a year ahead with full of happiness & success Sam💐💐👍”

Hansika Motwani shared on Twitter, “Happy birthday gorgeous ☺️ stay blessed always. @Samanthaprabhu2”

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is riding high with back-to-back box office hits – Super Deluxe and Majili. The actor is gearing up for O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave. She will also, reportedly, play an important role in Nagarjuna’s Manmadhudu 2.

