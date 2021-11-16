Happy Birthday S Thaman: A sneak peek into his musical journey and top songs

Music composer S Thaman is enjoying the fruits of his success as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo tunes continue to be earworms. Best known for his drumming skills, the 38-year-old musician had made his industry debut at the age of 11, and his breakout film was Ravi Teja-starred Kick (2009). In the early days of his career as a music director, he delivered musical hits such as Mirapakay (2011), Dookudu (2011), Baadshah (2013) and Race Gurram (2014), etc. He holds a unique record of reaching the 50th and 100th movies mark in music in quite a short period. However, he also faced the charge of plagiarizing the tunes, which he has always denied.

In 2020, Thaman entered the golden phase of his career with the all-time chartbuster album Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It’s not an exaggeration to say that his music for the film had played a pivotal role in the film’s popularity. His album achieved a milestone of hitting more than one billion hits cumulatively on digital platforms.

Presently, the most sought after musician has a bunch of big-budget films such as Akhanda, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bheemla Nayak, Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, Ram Charan-Shankar film, Mahesh Babu-Trivikram project, and Nandamuri Balakrishna-Gopichand Malineni movie in his kitty.

On Thaman’s birthday today, we bring you his top musical hits in recent times, which are easy on the ears and will make you groove.

1. Lala Bheemla song

2. Akhanda title song

3. Ghani anthem

4. Digu Digu Digu Naaga from Varudu Kavalenu

5. Maguva Maguva song from Vakeel Saab

6. Bhoom Bhaddhal song from Krack

7. Butta Bomma song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

8. Anaganaganaga song from Aravindha Sametha

9. Blockbuster song from Sarrainodu

10. Junction Lo song from Aagadu

Happy birthday Thaman!