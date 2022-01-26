Happy Birthday Ravi Teja: Rana Daggubati, Devi Sri Prasad, Gopichand Malineni and others wish the Rama Rao on Duty star

On the occasion of actor Ravi Teja’s birthday on Wednesday, the makers of his upcoming movie Rama Rao on Duty revealed a new poster of the actor. The caption of the poster shared on Twitter read, “Team #RamaRaoOnDuty wishes Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl a very Happy Birthday.”

The new poster of Rama Rao on Duty features major sequences from the movie. In the poster, Ravi Teja is seen fighting with goons in a train, performing his duties as a government official, and spending time with his family. The tagline on the poster reads, “Stars are born.. but some are made!”

Directed by Sarath Mandava, Sudhakar Cherukuri is bankrolling the project in association with RT Teamworks. The film, also starring Diyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 25.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his 54th birthday, his colleagues took to social media to wish Ravi Teja. Director Gopichand wrote on Twitter, “Wishing the person with bundle of Energy, our Dearest ‘Mass Maharaja’ @RaviTeja_offl a KRACKIFYING Birthday! Success, Health and Happiness for you as always!”

Khiladi director Ramesh Varma posted on Twitter, “Happy Birthday my #Khiladi @RaviTeja_offl Garu. Your energy is contagious. Keep it spreading.”

Writer-producer Kona Venkat tweeted, “He’s one Star who came up the hardest way.. He’s one actor who inspires every writer & director to give their best.. My best birthday wishes to my favourite hero and a dear friend @RaviTeja_offl. Wishing you a great year ahead Raja!!”

Radikaa Sarathkumar wished Ravi Teja a happy birthday.

Rana Daggubati shared on Twitted, “Happy happy to you boss @RaviTeja_offl have an awesome one.”

“HAPPIEST MUSICAL BLOCKBUSTER BIRTHDAY to our Dear #MassMaharaja @RaviTeja_offl sirrrr. Always Keep Rocking with ur Tremendous ENERGY & POSITIVITY sirrrr. Cant wait 4 all 2 listen 2 our #FullKicku & watch our #Khiladi,” Devi Sri Prasad tweeted.

On the work front, Ravi Teja has Khiladi, Ravanasura, Dhamaka, and Rama Rao on Duty in the pipeline.