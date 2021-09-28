scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Happy Birthday Puri Jagannadh: Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, Vennela Kishore and others wish the Liger director

Celebrities are flooding social media with birthday wishes for director Puri Jagannadh.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
September 28, 2021 12:53:45 pm
Puri JagannadhDirector Puri Jagannadh is presently busy with Liger. (Photo: PR Handout)

Celebrities and fans took to social media on Tuesday to wish Liger director Puri Jagannadh on the occasion of his birthday.

Mahesh Babu, who has collaborated with Puri Jagannadh on blockbusters Pokiri and Businessman, took to his Twitter handle to wish the director. “Happy birthday @purijagan sir! Wishing you an incredible year filled with happiness & great health,” Mahesh tweeted.

iSmart Shankar star Ram Pothineni wrote on Twitter, “Here’s wishing one of my favvvv humans.. the thooppestttt director @purijagan garu a very happy birthday! Love you sir.”

Calling Puri Jagannadh one of his favourite filmmakers, director Hanu Raghavapudi tweeted, “With just one conversation with him, perspective towards everything changes in a positive way. All those conversations will be cherished for life. Here’s wishing one of my fav filmmakers @purijagan garu a Very Happy Birthday.”

Actor-producer Charmme Kaur posted on Twitter, “Happy birthday to my most favourite human. The trust and belief u have over me, I hope I live upto it always n keep making u feel proud.”

“Wishing the Dashing Director whom I admire a lot for his unique style.. @Purijagan garu a very Happy birthday! One of the finest filmmakers we have! You are a true inspiration to many. Wish you all the health, success, & All the best for #Liger,” tweeted F3 director Anil Ravipudi.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Vennela Kishore took to social media to wish Puri Jagannadh. He wrote on Twitter, “Wishing a happy happy happy Birthday to my dearesttttttttt @purijagan sirrrrrrrr… Love youuu Saaaaaaar… Will sooon do a geo shred song version for you.”

Nabha Natesh shared a photo of herself and Puri Jagannadh. The caption of the image read, “Wishing one of my favourite person in the world a very happy birthday Birthday. Thank you for being you sir. @purijagan.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mouni Roy birthday
On Mouni Roy’s birthday, how the TV bahu went on to become internet’s Brahmastra

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement