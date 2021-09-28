Happy Birthday Puri Jagannadh: Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, Vennela Kishore and others wish the Liger director

Celebrities and fans took to social media on Tuesday to wish Liger director Puri Jagannadh on the occasion of his birthday.

Mahesh Babu, who has collaborated with Puri Jagannadh on blockbusters Pokiri and Businessman, took to his Twitter handle to wish the director. “Happy birthday @purijagan sir! Wishing you an incredible year filled with happiness & great health,” Mahesh tweeted.

Happy birthday @purijagan sir! Wishing you an incredible year filled with happiness & great health. 😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 28, 2021

iSmart Shankar star Ram Pothineni wrote on Twitter, “Here’s wishing one of my favvvv humans.. the thooppestttt director @purijagan garu a very happy birthday! Love you sir.”

Here’s wishing one of my favvvv humans..the thooppestttt director @purijagan garu a very happy birthday! 🤗 Love you sir..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/mo8TRewcBK — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) September 28, 2021

Calling Puri Jagannadh one of his favourite filmmakers, director Hanu Raghavapudi tweeted, “With just one conversation with him, perspective towards everything changes in a positive way. All those conversations will be cherished for life. Here’s wishing one of my fav filmmakers @purijagan garu a Very Happy Birthday.”

With just one conversation with him, perspective towards everything changes in a positive way. All those conversations will be cherished for life. Here’s wishing one of my fav filmmakers @purijagan garu a Very Happy Birthday. #HBDPuriJagannadh — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) September 28, 2021

Actor-producer Charmme Kaur posted on Twitter, “Happy birthday to my most favourite human. The trust and belief u have over me, I hope I live upto it always n keep making u feel proud.”

Happy birthday to my most favourite human 🤩

the trust and belief u have over me , I hope I live upto it always n keep making u feel proud 🤗#purijagannadh #hbdpurijagannadh 💕@puriconnects pic.twitter.com/7Aq9U4KA2a — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 27, 2021

“Wishing the Dashing Director whom I admire a lot for his unique style.. @Purijagan garu a very Happy birthday! One of the finest filmmakers we have! You are a true inspiration to many. Wish you all the health, success, & All the best for #Liger,” tweeted F3 director Anil Ravipudi.

Wishing the Dashing Director whom I admire a lot for his unique style.. @Purijagan garu a very Happy birthday! ❤️ One of the finest filmmakers we have! You are a true inspiration to many😀 Wish you all the health, success, & love🤗

All the best for #Liger 🥊 #HbdPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/4qTdRlka2b — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 28, 2021

Vennela Kishore took to social media to wish Puri Jagannadh. He wrote on Twitter, “Wishing a happy happy happy Birthday to my dearesttttttttt @purijagan sirrrrrrrr… Love youuu Saaaaaaar… Will sooon do a geo shred song version for you.”

Wishing a happy happy happy Birthday to my dearesttttttttt @purijagan sirrrrrrrr…Love youuu Saaaaaaar🤗🤗🤗…Will sooon do a geo shred song version for you😂😂😂#HbdPuriJagannadh 🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/AIes3mrV5n — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) September 27, 2021

Wishing one of my favourite person in the world a very happy birthday 🎂🎂🎂🎂 thank you for being you sir. @purijagan ♥️#HbdPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/JTwoGvAP7U — Nabha Natesh (@NabhaNatesh) September 28, 2021

Nabha Natesh shared a photo of herself and Puri Jagannadh. The caption of the image read, “Wishing one of my favourite person in the world a very happy birthday Birthday. Thank you for being you sir. @purijagan.”