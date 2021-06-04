Happy Birthday Prashanth Neel: Prabhas, Jr NTR and KGF producers wish the Salaar director

On the occasion of director Prashanth Neel’s birthday today, the makers of the KGF franchise unveiled a special behind-the-scenes video of their film, where he is seen directing his team.

The 64-second video begins with the voice-over of actor Yash who praised Prashanth Neel’s capabilities as a filmmaker. “Prashanth Neel. I would want him to direct an Hollywood film and that’s my dream. He has got all the potential and I feel he will be remembered in Indian cinema forever. KGF is just a beginning, guys. He is still yet to explore himself and his talent. I think KGF will show the world what he is capable of,” said Yash.

The video shows intriguing visuals of Prashanth Neel leading his team on the sets of KGF. Besides that, the video also describes Prashanth Neel as the “best leader who brings out only the best in his people; captain with a vision, a pioneer filmmaker, from the soil of Karnataka to the scale of Indian cinema, paved a new path for aspiring directors.” It also mentions that he is a “massive director, zeal of energy, sealed with smile.” It ends with, “Keep inspiring us. Happy birthday Prashanth Neel.”

Neel is waiting for the release of KGF: Chapter 2 very soon, and presently he has Salaar with Prabhas and an untitled project with Jr NTR.

Prabhas took to his Instagram page to wish the director. He wrote: “Happy Birthday @prashanthneel. Have a beautiful day.”

Jr NTR tweeted, “Happy Birthday brother @prashanth_neel. Be as awesome as always. Can’t wait to join forces. God Bless!”

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 is slated for a worldwide release on July 16. However, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it is uncertain whether the filmmakers will be able to go ahead with this schedule.