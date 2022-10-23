scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Will the Adipurush actor realise his potential as a pan-India star?

As Prabhas turns 42, here’s a look at the future of an aspiring pan-India star.

prabhasPrabhas in Adipurush.

One of the many reasons I loved Game of Thrones is that the capital of the seven kingdoms, King’s Landing, was in the south. Growing up in a country where things are skewed in favour of the north – even in the number of parliamentary constituencies – it was somewhat surprising to see that the political power radiated bottom-up in the American series. The playing field felt uneven, and funnily, even the English phrases ‘looking up’ and ‘looking down’ seemed a bit hostile to the south. Hence, any success from here that turns people towards the southern direction is relished, and that’s why there’s a brimming love for people like AR Rahman, Viswanathan Anand, APJ Abdul Kalam, PV Sindhu, SS Rajamouli, and today’s birthday boy Prabhas. Maybe, that’s why even the horrible CGI works of Prabhas’ upcoming film, Adipurush, found some defenders. Maybe, that’s why his win seems important, personal opinion about his films notwithstanding.

You see, the image Prabhas has created post the success of Baahubali is something many south actors have enjoyed for a while over the decades. Even before pan-Indian cinema became a thing, actors from down south aimed to create a market for themselves across the country. Superstar Rajinikanth, after doing several shelved Hindi projects, finally made his debut with Andha Kanoon (1983), which was a runaway hit. He went on to act in Bhagwaan Dada (1986), Bewafai (1985), Chaalbaaz (1989), and Hum (1991). Though things did work in favour of Thalaivar, he couldn’t pull off a solo blockbuster. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan was able to pull off that feat with Ek Duje Ke Liye (1981), Sanam Teri Kasam (1982), and Chachi 420 (1997). Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna have tried their hands at Hindi cinema. However, these actors were aware enough to know that they wouldn’t be as efficient in Bombay as they would be in their respective home ground.

ALSO READ |A rare insight into Being Prabhas: The stress of living up to Baahubali’s success, the face of pan-India films

But, things have changed, especially with the advent of technological processes like subtitling and dubbing having become commonplace. The digital age has also made bilingual and multilingual features everyday affairs. Recently, it was announced that Suriya’s upcoming film with Siva will be released in not four or five but ten languages. Even a hyperlocal film like Kantara is relished by someone way up in the north, who is completely dissociated from the folklore of Karnataka. The Hindi version of the film is giving Hindi original releases like Doctor G and Goodbye a run for their money. As Parasite director Bong Joon-ho requested, we have started to overcome “the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles.” At such a point in time, we have Prabhas having not one but three pan-India projects — Adipurush, Salaar, and Project K. It will be interesting to see if the Telugu hero pulls off the position in Indian cinema, which was coveted by many of his predecessors.

On the other hand, with his earlier pan-Indian attempts – Saaho and Radhe Shyam – biting the dust, and with Adipurush already turning out to be fodder for memes, it looks like history will repeat itself. However, Salaar and Project K look promising. Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, is directing Salaar, while Nag Ashwin, a sensible director known for Mahanati, is helming Project K. Hence, the hope for Prabhas becoming a pan-Indian star is still alive. Or, it might be that one India, one cinema, one superstar is not a collective dream, despite many wanting it to be.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 08:50:16 am
Next Story

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Playing XI tip-off: Arshdeep over Harshal, Ashwin for Chahal, Shaheen makes a comeback

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement