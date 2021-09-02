Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Allu Arjun and others wish Bheemla Nayak actor

Pawan Kalyan, the actor and president of the political party Janasena, is celebrating his 50th birthday today. On the occasion, colleagues and fans have flooded social media with wishes for the ‘Power Star’.

Chiranjeevi, the elder brother of Pawan Kalyan, wished him on Twitter in Telugu. His tweet loosely translates, “Since his childhood, Kalyan’s every thought and step has been for society. He is the fire who always thinks about doing good for people. @PawanKalyan Happy birthday from someone who sincerely wants your goals to be fulfilled.”

Ghani star Varun Tej shared a photo of himself and Pawan Kalyan on social media and wrote: “Happy birthday Babai! Wishing you the best in everything.. Lots and lots of love and respect! @PawanKalyan #HappyBirthdayJanasenani.”

Ravi Teja, who is a dear friend of Pawan, tweeted: “Happy birthday to a dear friend and a great human being @PawanKalyan. Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success always.”

Wishing peace and happiness to Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun shared a photo on social media. “Many many happy returns of the day to my @PawanKalyan garu. May this day and the coming year bring you more n more peace and happiness,” read the caption of the image.

Calling Pawan his “Guru”, Sai Dharam Tej wrote, “Wishing my guru, my strength and my @PawanKalyan mama a very Happy Birthday. Wishing the selfless soul Happiness laughter and love always. #HBDJanasenaniPawanKalyan.”

Manoj Manchu shared a vintage photo of Pawan Kalyan to convey his birthday greetings. “Wishing A super duper Happppppy Birthday to the most beautiful human being, our one and only Power Star @PawanKalyan garu. Stay Blessed anna,” he wrote.