scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Allu Arjun and others wish Bheemla Nayak actor

As actor Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 50th birthday today, the who's who of the Telugu film industry are wishing the Bheemla Nayak actor on social media.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
September 2, 2021 3:13:18 pm
Pawan KalyanPawan Kalyan turns 50. (Photo: PR Handout)

Pawan Kalyan, the actor and president of the political party Janasena, is celebrating his 50th birthday today. On the occasion, colleagues and fans have flooded social media with wishes for the ‘Power Star’.

Chiranjeevi, the elder brother of Pawan Kalyan, wished him on Twitter in Telugu. His tweet loosely translates, “Since his childhood, Kalyan’s every thought and step has been for society. He is the fire who always thinks about doing good for people. @PawanKalyan Happy birthday from someone who sincerely wants your goals to be fulfilled.”

Ghani star Varun Tej shared a photo of himself and Pawan Kalyan on social media and wrote: “Happy birthday Babai! Wishing you the best in everything.. Lots and lots of love and respect! @PawanKalyan #HappyBirthdayJanasenani.”

Ravi Teja, who is a dear friend of Pawan, tweeted: “Happy birthday to a dear friend and a great human being @PawanKalyan. Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success always.”

Wishing peace and happiness to Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun shared a photo on social media. “Many many happy returns of the day to my @PawanKalyan garu. May this day and the coming year bring you more n more peace and happiness,” read the caption of the image.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Calling Pawan his “Guru”, Sai Dharam Tej wrote, “Wishing my guru, my strength and my @PawanKalyan mama a very Happy Birthday. Wishing the selfless soul Happiness laughter and love always. #HBDJanasenaniPawanKalyan.”

Manoj Manchu shared a vintage photo of Pawan Kalyan to convey his birthday greetings. “Wishing A super duper Happppppy Birthday to the most beautiful human being, our one and only Power Star @PawanKalyan garu. Stay Blessed anna,” he wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sidharth shukla
RIP Sidharth Shukla (1980-2021): A pictorial tribute to the beloved TV star

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement