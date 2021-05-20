scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Mahesh Babu, Prashanth Neel, Ram Charan and others wish RRR star

As Jr NTR turned a year older today, the who's who of the Telugu film industry took to social media to wish the RRR actor.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
May 20, 2021 4:00:50 pm
Jr NTRJr NTR will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR. (Photo: Twitter/baraju_SuperHit)

Jr NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday today without any fanfare as he recently tested positive for Covid-19. He also appealed to his fans not to celebrate his birthday as the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. However, his admirers had reason to rejoice today as the makers of RRR released a special poster of Tarak as Komaram Bheem. The official announcement of NTR31 with Prashanth Neel made the day even more special.

Besides the poster and film announcement, the who’s who of the Telugu film industry took to social media to wish Jr NTR.

Sharing a photo of himself and Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, wrote, “Happy birthday @tarak9999. Wishing you happiness in abundance always. Take care brother!”

Announcing NTR31, director Prashanth Neel shared an adorable photo of himself and Jr NTR, and wrote, “The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999. #NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother. Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.”

Calling Tarak a “fireball of energy,” music composer Devi Sri Prasad wrote: “Wish U a SUPER DUPER HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY Dearest Brother @tarak9999. May U keep Rocking always with ur FIREBALL of ENERGY & keep us Entertained with ur Brilliant Talent always!!”

Director Anil Ravipudi of F2 fame wished for Tarak’s speedy recovery and called him “One of the Finest Allrounder Of this Generation.”

Ram Charan, who shares screen space with Jr NTR in RRR, shared the special poster of Tarak as Komaram Bheem, and wrote, “Meet my dearest @tarak9999 as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie. He’s a rebel with a cause! Happy Birthday Brother.”

Ace cinematographer Rathnavelu called Jr NTR a “live wire” on his special day. “Wishing Happy Birthday to the super talented LIVE WIRE #KomaramBheem @tarak9999 brother!!” he wrote on his social media pages.

Rahul Dev, who is best known for portraying villainous roles in Telugu films, wished NTR a very happy and healthy birthday and life.

Venkatesh Daggubati also took to social media to wish Jr NTR. The actor tweeted, “Happy birthday dear @tarak9999. Here’s wishing you a year filled with happiness and good health!”

After SS Rajamouli’s RRR, NTR will be teaming up with director Koratala Siva for an actioner.

