Happy Birthday NBK: Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Kalyanram wish Akhanda star

On Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 61st birthday, celebrities from the Telugu film industry and his fans wished him on social media. While the Akhanda team unveiled a new poster of him from the film, his next film — tentatively titled NBK107 — was announced with director Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame.

Sharing the announcement video of NBK107, Gopichand Malineni tweeted: “Happy birthday to balaiah babu garu… eagerly waiting to meet you on sets soon sir..to feel the roar in live (sic).”

Happy birthday to balaiah babu garu…eagerly waiting to meet you on sets soon sir..to feel the roar in live..🦁🔥🔥#NBK107 @MythriOfficial 🎉@MusicThaman #HappyBirthdayNBK 🔥https://t.co/171NvSWZOk — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) June 10, 2021

Megastar Chiranjeevi wished Balayya health and happiness. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my friend Balakrishna. I wish you to always be healthy and happy.”

Wishing his “Bala babai,” Jr NTR shared a photo. “Birthday wishes to Bala Babai. I wish you to be happy with a good health all the time. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai. #HappyBirthdayNBK.”

జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు బాల బాబాయ్.మీరు అన్నివేళలా ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో సంతోషం గా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/fbR1nfmqn5 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 10, 2021

Nandamuri Kalyanram tweeted, “I wish you always be happy and healthy. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK.”

61వ పుట్టిన రోజు జరపుకుంటున్న మీరు ఎప్పుడూ సంతోషం గా ఆరోగ్యం గా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/05b5VisjNs — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) June 10, 2021

Director Anil Ravipudi, who is expected to collaborate with NBK for a film soon, took to social media to convey his wishes. He wrote, “Happy birthday to Balayya garu. Best wishes for #Akhanda & #NBK107 sir! Wishing you all the success & Good Health! #HappyBirthdayNBK.”

Actor Nara Rohith wrote, “Being loved unconditionally by millions for you are truthful, honest and transparant. I feel honored to know you very closely. Wishing you many more fantastic years of health and happiness Bala mama.”

Being loved unconditionally by millions for you are truthful, honest and transparant.I feel honored to know you very closely. Wishing you many more fantastic years of health and happiness Bala mama. సెంటర్ ఏదైనా స్లోగన్ ఒక్కటే..జై బాలయ్య! జై జై బాలయ్య !! #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/yZobobpIhN — Rohith Nara (@IamRohithNara) June 10, 2021

Srikanth who is sharing the screen with Balakrishna in Akhanda, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “My best birthday wishes to Balakrishna Garu ALL THE BEST #HappyBirthdayNBK #NandamuriBalakrishna.”