scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Most read

Happy Birthday NBK: Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Kalyanram wish Akhanda star

On Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, actors and filmmakers from the Telugu film industry took to social media to wish him.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
June 10, 2021 1:04:22 pm
Nandamuri BalakrishnaA still of Nandamuri Balakrishna from Legend movie. (Photo: Twitter/vamsi84)

On Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 61st birthday, celebrities from the Telugu film industry and his fans wished him on social media. While the Akhanda team unveiled a new poster of him from the film, his next film — tentatively titled NBK107 — was announced with director Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame.

Sharing the announcement video of NBK107, Gopichand Malineni tweeted: “Happy birthday to balaiah babu garu… eagerly waiting to meet you on sets soon sir..to feel the roar in live (sic).”

Megastar Chiranjeevi wished Balayya health and happiness. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my friend Balakrishna. I wish you to always be healthy and happy.”

Wishing his “Bala babai,” Jr NTR shared a photo. “Birthday wishes to Bala Babai. I wish you to be happy with a good health all the time. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai. #HappyBirthdayNBK.”

Nandamuri Kalyanram tweeted, “I wish you always be happy and healthy. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Director Anil Ravipudi, who is expected to collaborate with NBK for a film soon, took to social media to convey his wishes. He wrote, “Happy birthday to Balayya garu. Best wishes for #Akhanda & #NBK107 sir! Wishing you all the success & Good Health! #HappyBirthdayNBK.”

Actor Nara Rohith wrote, “Being loved unconditionally by millions for you are truthful, honest and transparant. I feel honored to know you very closely. Wishing you many more fantastic years of health and happiness Bala mama.”

Srikanth who is sharing the screen with Balakrishna in Akhanda, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “My best birthday wishes to Balakrishna Garu ALL THE BEST #HappyBirthdayNBK #NandamuriBalakrishna.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Film Director Buddhadeb Dasgupta
RIP Buddhadeb Dasgupta: Remembering the filmmaker with his rare photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X