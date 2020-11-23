Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Samantha Akkineni, Sai Pallavi, Raashi Khanna and others wish Love Story actor

Naga Chaitanya is ringing in his birthday with Samantha Akkineni in Maldives. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram, Naga Chaitanya/Twitter)

Actor Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 34th birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Love Story shared a poster featuring Chaitanya. Sharing the poster, director Sekhar Kammula wrote, “Some associations are meant to be cherished … Happy Birthday Chaitanya.”

Celebrities, fans and friends flooded social media with wishes for Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Akkineni took to Twitter to wish Nani Chaitanya. She wrote, “Always living life on your own terms @chay_akkineni. Wishing you only happiness always and forever.”

Raashi Khanna wished Chaitanya on his birthday. She tweeted, “Happy birthday to the classy and sassy @chay_akkineni. Wish you blessed with all things wonderful!”

Surender Reddy wished loads of success to Naga Chaitanya. “Happiest Birthday @chay_akkineni. Wishing you loads of success and wonderful years ahead,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sushant posted on Twitter, “Happy Birthday brother! It’s been amazing to see you grow from strength to strength and I really admire the way you balance everything in your life. Have a super day and year ahead!”

Producer Bandla Ganesh wished Naga Chaitanya good luck for his future endeavours in a tweet.

Wishing Naga Chaitanya on his birthday, director Bobby wrote that he admires the actor’s simplicity.

“Happy birthday to the super cool @chay_akkineni. I admire your simplicity and the way you mould yourself day by day. Working with you is a great pleasure, wishing you many more amazing years with lots of love and happiness. Love you,” he mentioned in a tweet.

Wishing Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni a very happy birthday !! 🎂🎉 Wishing him good luck for future endeavours.#HBDNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/pTvezqicoR — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) November 23, 2020

Thank you so much friends for all the wishes and to everyone out there who made the common dp happen .. so touched ! You guys put a big smile on my face .. a big big hug to all of you !! #HBDNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/QJwW2PHAAW — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) November 23, 2020

Tharun Bhascker Dhassyam wrote that Naga Chaitanya is “a delight to work with.”

“Chay is a delight to work with. Although he carries the reputation of his family with utmost grace, he has always been a boy next door at heart. I wish him a wonderful year ahead & hope he makes some amazing films! @chay_akkineni,” the director said via Twitter.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venky Mama in which he shared screen space with Venkatesh. The actor recently wrapped up Love Story.

At present, the actor is celebrating his birthday week with Samantha Akkineni in Maldives.

