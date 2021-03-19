scorecardresearch
Friday, March 19, 2021
Happy Birthday Mohan Babu: 5 films that made him the ‘Dialogue King’

As Mohan Babu celebrates his 69th birthday, here are his five films that established the actor as the favourite of the masses.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
March 19, 2021 8:02:56 am
Mohan BabuMohan Babu is currently shooting for Son of India. (Photo: Twitter/themohanbabu)

Veteran actor Mohan Babu, fondly known as the Collection King and Dialogue King among his fans, celebrates his 69th birthday today. He is one of the rare stars of the Telugu film industry to have started his acting career as a character artiste, graduated to antagonist and then to a protagonist. He has over 500 movies to his credit as an actor and delivered blockbuster hits such as Assembly Rowdy (1991), Major Chandrakanth (1993), Pedarayudu (1995), etc under his Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures banner.

Mohan Babu made a solid mark across all genres and among theatre-goers with his peculiar dialogue delivery and diction. It is not an exaggeration to say that he owns a dedicated fanbase who will throng to the cinema halls to enjoy his voice modulations on the screen. On the occasion of his birthday, here we bring you a list of his best films.

Rayalaseema Ramanna Chowdary (2000)

Directed by Suresh Krishna of Baashha fame, the movie presents Mohan Babu in the title role. The film is a super hit on television rather than in theatres. Each scene involving him in an aggressive avatar truly represents his versatility as an actor.

Pedarayudu (1995)

Despite being the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Nattamai, this Ravi Raja Pinisetty directorial turned out to be an all-time hit in Tollywood, and over the years, emerged as a cult-hit among the Telugu audiences. The movie has Mohan Babu in the dual roles of Pedarayudu and Raja. Interestingly, Super Star Rajinikanth played the father to Mohan Babu in the movie. Mohan Babu’s performance as a loyal son Pedarayudu to Paparayudu (Rajinikanth) continues to entertain fans.

Punya Bhoomi Naa Desam (1994)

It is the Telugu remake of Nana Patekar’s Krantiveer and remained an average grosser at the box office. However, the emotional depth displayed by Mohan Babu through his dialogues is an example of his acting prowess. That alone qualifies as a valid reason to watch the film.

Assembly Rowdy (1991)

Assembly Rowdy is the film that catapulted Mohan Babu to superstardom. It is also the project that made him the Dialogue King among the audience. The dialogue “Aristhe Charustha, Charisthe Karustha, Karisthe…” still trends among the Telugu people. That is the kind of impact the film had on the public.

Kodama Simham (1990)

Kodama Simham is a Chiranjeevi film, and Mohan Babu played the antagonist named Sudigali with a satirical touch. His antics and comedy-filled dialogues became the talk of the town after the film’s release. His acting showcases how peculiar he can be when it comes to portraying different roles with utmost perfection.

