Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and others wish Mahesh Babu on birthday: ‘A lethal combo of style and substance’

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s 46th birthday today, fans and who’s who of the film industry took to social media to wish the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star.

Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the Evergreen Charmer SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! A lethal combo of Style and Substance! Have a Blockbuster year ahead! Many Many Happy Returns!”

Happy Birthday to the Evergreen Charmer SSMB @urstrulyMahesh ! A lethal combo of Style and Substance! Have a Blockbuster year ahead! 💐💐 Many Many Happy Returns! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 9, 2021

Samantha Akkineni, who shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in Dookudu (2011), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), and Brahmotsavam (2016), took to social media to wish her colleague. She wrote on Twitter, “Wishing the super superstar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday.. I hope you have a great day and the year ahead is full of many blessings.”

Wishing the super superstar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday 🥳 💐.. I hope you have a great day and the year ahead is full of many blessings ☺️ pic.twitter.com/yzYbZu0JGT — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 9, 2021

iSmart Shankar star Ram Pothineni heaped praise on Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser and tweeted, “Here’s wishing our SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday.. what a kickass trailer!”

Here’s wishing our SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday..what a kickass trailer! 🔥 Love#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 9, 2021

Sundeep Kishan said Mahesh Babu is Tollywood’s Benjamin Button and thanked the actor for “inspiring us all the time”. He posted on Twitter, “Happyy Birthday Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu… Thank you for being our very own Benjamin Button and Thank you for inspiring us all the time. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead sir.”

Happyy Birthday Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu…

Thank you for being our very own Benjamin Button and Thank you for inspiring us all the time ❤️

Wishing you a fantastic year ahead sir 🤗#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/F1ftiZX68f — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) August 9, 2021

Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally thanked Mahesh Babu for “being a brother and a great friend”. “Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir… Wishing You all the more Happiness, Love & the Best of everything always… Thank you for being a Brother and a great Friend…,” the filmmaker said via Twitter.

Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir… Wishing You all the more Happiness, Love & the Best of everything always… Thank you for being a Brother and a great Friend… 🤗🤗#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/RaP5QpDKxz — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) August 9, 2021

Happy Birthday Chinnoda @urstrulyMahesh ! Wishing you peace, happiness and a fabulous year ahead ! pic.twitter.com/ypihfbp3uZ — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 9, 2021

Venkatesh Daggubati took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday Chinnoda @urstrulyMahesh! Wishing you peace, happiness and a fabulous year ahead!”