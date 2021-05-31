Happy Birthday Krishna: Mahesh Babu, Adivi Sesh, Sudheer Babu wish the legendary actor

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna is celebrating his birthday today and the fans made him trend with hashtags such as ‘HBDSuperstarKrishnaGaru’ and ‘HBDLegendarySSKgaru.’ The actor had commenced his career as a hero with Thene Manasulu movie in 1965. He emerged as a superstar in the Telugu film industry and featured in films across various genres.

He is known for introducing westerns to Tollywood with Mosagallaku Mosagadu (1971). He is also fondly known as the Telugu James Bond for starring in several spy thrillers such as Gudachari 116 (1966), James Bond 777 (1971), Agent Gopi (1978), Rahasya Gudachari (1981), and Gudachari 117 (1989).

Krishna is also the first actor to introduce the first Telugu film in Eastman colour (Eenadu – 1982), the first Telugu cinemascope film (Alluri Seetharama Raju – 1974), the first 70MM Telugu film (Simhasanam – 1986), and the first DTS film in Telugu (Telugu Veera Levara – 1995).

Interestingly, the actor holds a record for pairing up with the same actress in more than 40 films, his late wife Vijaya Nirmala. He produced and directed movies under his home production banner Padmalaya Studios. He helmed Shankharavam (1987), Mugguru Kodukulu (1988), Koduku Diddina Kapuram (1989), Bala Chandrudu (1990), and Anna Thammudu (1990), which starred son Mahesh Babu in the lead roles.

On the occasion of his birthday, the who’s who of Tollywood took to social media to wish the actor. Sharing an adorable photo with his father, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Happy birthday Nanna.. Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Adivi Sesh wrote: “He was the original Cowboy Mosagadu. He was the brave Sita Rama Raju. But to me…he will always be the Original… GUDACHARI 116. Irreplaceable. A true trend setter. The Legend. Happy Birthday Superstar #Krishna.”

He was the original Cowboy Mosagadu. He was the brave Sita Rama Raju. But to me…he will always be the Original… GUDACHARI 1 1 6 Irreplaceable.

A true trend setter. The Legend.

Wishing her father, filmmaker Manjula Ghattamaneni wrote, “Happy birthday day nanna. You have the biggest heart! You are my hero and the greatest influence in my life. You are my role model. I love you soooooo much.”

Calling him “Evergreen,” Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi tweeted, “Wishing Our Evergreen Alluri Sitarama Raju, Daring & Dashing, The Man With A Golden Heart Superstar Krishna garu a Very Happy Birthday.”

Krishna’s son-in-law and Baaghi actor Sudheer Babu wrote, “Happy Birthday Mavayya. Biggest fan of your both versions, the super human being and the Superstar.”

Director Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame took to his Twitter and wrote, “Wishing Evergreen Daring & Dashing Superstar Krishna garu a very Happy Birthday.”

Director Bobby tweeted, “One Man, Many iconic Roles. Wishing our Evergreen Superstar #Krishna garu a fabulous birthday. What a man, what an amazing journey. May you be blessed with many more beautiful years ahead sir. Love you.”

One Man, Many iconic Roles 🙌

Wishing our Evergreen Superstar #Krishna garu a fabulous birthday. 💐

Khiladi director Ramesh Varma took to social media to wish Krishna. He wrote, “Wishing my all time favorite Hero Legendary Super star #Krishna garu. Grownup watching your movies the Style, Charisma and Aura you have is something really I admire. May god bless you with good health and abundant happiness sir.”