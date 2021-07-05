Nandamuri Kalyanram turns 43: Manoj Manchu, Vennela Kishore and others wish the Bimbisara actor

July 5, 2021 12:39:47 pm
On the occasion of Nandamuri Kalyanram’s 43rd birthday, colleagues and fans took to social media to wish the Telugu actor-producer.
Presently, NKR has four films in his kitty, including a project with director KV Guhan of 118 fame. Tentatively titled NKR20, Dil Raju will produce the crime thriller under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Announcing the same, the makers tweeted: “Wishing @NandamuriKalyan a very Happy Birthday! Happy to announce our film with him. We are bringing back the hit combination of @NandamuriKalyan & @KVGuhan with #NKR20. More updates soon.”
Wishing @NandamuriKalyan a very Happy Birthday!
Happy to announce our film with him. We are bringing back the hit combination of @NandamuriKalyan & @KVGuhan with #NKR20
More updates soon.@SVC_Official#HappyBirthdayNKR pic.twitter.com/sQO312BQzd
— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) July 5, 2021
Nandamuri Kalyanram is bankrolling a mythical drama titled Bimbisara. In this Vashist directorial, NKR will be seen as a barbarian king. The film’s team wished him with a special poster. “Wishing our captain @NANDAMURIKALYAN a very happy birthday. Can’t wait to present him as a barbarian king from a mythical land #Bimbisara,” read the caption.
Wishing our captain @NANDAMURIKALYAN a very happy birthday. Can’t wait to present him as a barbarian king from a mythical land #Bimbisara. @DirVashist @CatherineTresa1 @samyukthamenon @ChirantannBhatt @Actorysr @vennelakishore @ramjowrites @anilpaduri pic.twitter.com/RZqmG0XtJC
— NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) July 5, 2021
Meanwhile, director Anil Ravipudi, who made his directorial debut with NKR’s Pataas, took to Twitter to wish his first hero. “Wishing my PATAS @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu A very happy birthday. You are one of the loveliest souls I have ever met, may you be blessed with best of everything. #HBDKalyanRam,” he wrote on Twitter.
Wishing my PATAS @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu A very happy birthday. 😍
You are one of the loveliest souls I have ever met, may you be blessed with best of everything. 🤗#HBDKalyanRam
— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) July 5, 2021
Actor Manoj Manchu shared on Twitter, “Wishing my lovely brother @NANDAMURIKALYAN anna, A Very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the success for #Bimbisara anna. Stay blessed and Happy.”
Wishing my lovely brother @NANDAMURIKALYAN anna, A Very Happy Birthday 🎉🥳🎂
Wishing you all the success for #Bimbisara anna 🤗
Stay blessed and Happy 😇 pic.twitter.com/QGKexGmSQg
— Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) July 5, 2021
Bobby helmed Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa for Kalyanram’s production house NTR Arts. Calling NKR the “coolest human being”, he tweeted: “Happy birthday to the Coolest human being @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu. Can’t wait to see you in #Bimbisara, wishing you the best!! #HBDKalyanRam.”
Happy birthday to the Coolest human being @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu. ❤️
Can’t wait to see you in #Bimbisara, wishing you the best!! 🤗#HBDKalyanRam pic.twitter.com/rXjLj1chPX
— Bobby (@dirbobby) July 5, 2021
Comedian Vennela Kishore posted on Twitter, “Wishing a happy happy birthday to our dearest @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu.. Always grateful for ur affection sir.. Many Many Happy Returns of the Dayy. #HBDKalyanRam.”
Wishing a happy happy birthday to our dearest @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu..Always grateful for ur affection sir..Many Many Happy Returns of the Dayy🤩🙏🏽🤗🤟🏽#HBDKalyanRam 🤗🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0AL0zI0mEx
— vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) July 4, 2021
Apart from Bimbisara and NKR20, Nandamuri Kalyanram has NKR21 with Abhishek Pictures, and NKR19 with Mythri Movie Makers.
