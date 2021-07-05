Nandamuri Kalyanram turns 43: Manoj Manchu, Vennela Kishore and others wish the Bimbisara actor

On the occasion of Nandamuri Kalyanram’s 43rd birthday, colleagues and fans took to social media to wish the Telugu actor-producer.

Presently, NKR has four films in his kitty, including a project with director KV Guhan of 118 fame. Tentatively titled NKR20, Dil Raju will produce the crime thriller under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Announcing the same, the makers tweeted: “Wishing @NandamuriKalyan a very Happy Birthday! Happy to announce our film with him. We are bringing back the hit combination of @NandamuriKalyan & @KVGuhan with #NKR20. More updates soon.”

Nandamuri Kalyanram is bankrolling a mythical drama titled Bimbisara. In this Vashist directorial, NKR will be seen as a barbarian king. The film’s team wished him with a special poster. “Wishing our captain @NANDAMURIKALYAN a very happy birthday. Can’t wait to present him as a barbarian king from a mythical land #Bimbisara,” read the caption.

Meanwhile, director Anil Ravipudi, who made his directorial debut with NKR’s Pataas, took to Twitter to wish his first hero. “Wishing my PATAS @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu A very happy birthday. You are one of the loveliest souls I have ever met, may you be blessed with best of everything. #HBDKalyanRam,” he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Manoj Manchu shared on Twitter, “Wishing my lovely brother @NANDAMURIKALYAN anna, A Very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the success for #Bimbisara anna. Stay blessed and Happy.”

Bobby helmed Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa for Kalyanram’s production house NTR Arts. Calling NKR the “coolest human being”, he tweeted: “Happy birthday to the Coolest human being @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu. Can’t wait to see you in #Bimbisara, wishing you the best!! #HBDKalyanRam.”

Comedian Vennela Kishore posted on Twitter, “Wishing a happy happy birthday to our dearest @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu.. Always grateful for ur affection sir.. Many Many Happy Returns of the Dayy. #HBDKalyanRam.”

Apart from Bimbisara and NKR20, Nandamuri Kalyanram has NKR21 with Abhishek Pictures, and NKR19 with Mythri Movie Makers.