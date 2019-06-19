Happy birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Akkineni and others wish the Sita actor

Toggle Menu
Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her 33rd birthday today. The actor received warm wishes from her contemporaries.

Kajal Aggarwal turns 33 today.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal turns 33 today. On the occasion of her birthday, celebrities took to Twitter to share their warm wishes.

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday my Kajuuuuuuu! Have a super fun birthday! Sending you lots of kisses and love”

Samantha Akkineni wished the actor with a tweet that read, “Happy birthday gorgeous @MsKajalAggarwal.. always keep the fire burning as strong as you do ❤️wishing you everything that your heart desires . God bless”

Venella Kirshore sent his birthday wishes to Kajal Aggarwal on Twitter. He shared on Twitter, “Happyyyy Birthdayyyyy @MsKajalAggarwal … Many Many Happy Returns Of The Dayyyyyyy”

Ranarangam director Sudheer Varma posted on Twitter, “Birthday wishes to the gorgeous beauty with a beautiful heart @MsKajalAggarwal. We loved working with u on #Ranarangam and all the best to you for many more great projects. #HappyBirthdayKajal” to which Kajal replied, “Thank you so much❤️ it was absolute pleasure working with you…”

Kajal Aggarwal in Ranarangam movie.

Actor Sundeep Kishan thanked Kajal Aggarwal for being an awesome friend. He tweeted, “Happpppyyyy Birrthdayyy Superstarr @MsKajalAggarwal … Thank you for being the awesome friend that you are…wishing you a fabulous year ahead”

