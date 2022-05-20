Jr NTR turns 39: Telugu celebrities recall their association with RRR star

Jr NTR aka Tarak, who is basking in the success of RRR, is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Having entered the film industry as the grandson of legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao in 2001 with Ninnu Choodalani, Jr NTR emerged as the ‘Man of the Masses’ with films such as Student No.1, Aadi, Simhadri, Yamadonga, Adhurs, Baadshah, Temper, Janatha Garage and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. After featuring in 29 movies, the actor will soon collaborate with directors Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel for NTR30 and NTR31, respectively.

In his career of 21 years, Jr NTR’s work ethic and affable nature has earned him love and admiration from his colleagues. On his birthday, Telugu celebrities talk about their association with the RRR actor.

Sreenu Vaitla: Jr NTR is very affectionate and emotional

Sreenu Vaitla helmed Tarak’s actioner Baadshah (2013). Calling the actor a genuine person, Vaitla said, “As a performer, Tarak is versatile. He is on par with his grandfather late NTR. He can do justice to any kind of role. For instance, his histrionics in RRR song ‘Komaram Bheemudo’ made me emotional. As a person also, he is very genuine. He is very affectionate and emotional. Even though I have directed so many films, I cherish working with Jr NTR in Baadshah. That’s because of Tarak and his ability to tackle everything on the sets. Today, he is a pan-India star, and his journey simply amazes me.”

Thaman: Jr NTR is more than a brother to me

Thaman has composed the music of Jr NTR films Brindavanam (2010) and Aravinda Sametha (2018). Sharing his thoughts about Tarak, the music director expressed his gratitude to the actor for always supporting him. He said, “Jr NTR always wants to have his friends, well-wishers, and the people who believe in him by his side. He is a good-hearted soul. I am grateful for the trust he has placed on me. He is more than a brother to me, and I will never forget the love and support he has given me.”

Talking about Jr NTR’s acting, Thaman said, “He always lives in his scenes rather than acting. That’s why he has a mass fan base.”

Rahul Ramakrishna: Jr NTR is the finest actor

Rahul Ramakrishna played a pivotal role in Tarak’s RRR. He said, “Jr NTR is the finest actor that I have worked with so far. He gels well with everyone. I hope to work with him in the future.”

Jr NTR with his sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. (Photo: jrntr/Instagram) Jr NTR with his sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. (Photo: jrntr/Instagram)

Naveen Chandra: Tarak is so focused on his work

In Jr NTR starrer Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Naveen Chandra played the antagonist Bal Reddy, with a twist. Talking about Tarak, Chandra said, “Jr NTR was born to do films. He is so focused on his work. His outlook towards work always pushes him to work hard. In my view, it is not an easy thing, and he has nailed it. He is born to act.”

Satish Vegesna: The respect Tarak gives to technicians is his best quality

Satish Vegesna, the director of the National award-winning movie Shatamanam Bhavathi, had co-written the screenplay of Jr NTR starrer Ramayya Vasthavayya. Talking about Tarak, Vegesna said, “As an artiste, Tarak always delivers more than what a director or writer envisions. As a person, the respect he gives to technicians is his best quality.”

Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi with their sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. (Photo: jrntr/Instagram) Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi with their sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. (Photo: jrntr/Instagram)

Priyadarshi: Jr NTR welcomed me with a big smile

Priyadarshi Pulikonda shared screen space with Jr NTR in Jai Lava Kusha (2017). Recalling his experience of working with Tarak, the actor said, “Working with Jr NTR for Jai Lava Kusha was a special experience. I still remember those three days of shooting with him when I was a little afraid and nervous to perform alongside him. It’s because of the stardom and fan following that he commands. But he always welcomed me with a big smile. We had wonderful rehearsal sessions for our portions. I hope and look forward to working with him again. A very happy birthday to Tarak anna. We love you so much, and keep inspiring us.”