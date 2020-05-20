Jr NTR’s memorable movies of the 2010s you can stream right now

Jr NTR’S Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is streaming on ZEE5. Jr NTR’S Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is streaming on ZEE5.

Jr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka Jr NTR was an instant hit with the crowd when he made his silver screen debut as a lead actor in early 2000s. His movies cashed in on the then success formula, which was a mix of violence in the backdrop of Rayalaseema. He took to playing such characters like fish to the water. Especially, his over-the-top, hyper-masculine, performance in director V. V. Vinayak’s Aadi gave a much-needed boost and confidence to him during the early days of his career. If we only had TikTok back in the day, the superlative oneliners would have become a national rage.

Over the years, Tarak has picked movies that add a new shade, or depth, if you will, to violence and the urge to satisfy one’s personal vengeance. On his 37th birthday, we have made a list of such movies that you can stream right now.

Oosaravelli

The literal translation of the title is ‘a chameleon’. And it sums up the character of the protagonist, who keeps changing his colour to further his agenda. Director Surender Reddy’s movie is about a hitman, who never dishonours his commitment to his client come what may. And Tarak delivers the goods. (Oosaravelli is available on Sun NXT)

Jai Lava Kusa

The film revolves around identical triplets, who are separated when they were young. And one of the siblings grows up to be a vengeful man, and he’s out to ruin the lives of his other two brothers. Tarak’s performance as Ravana is the mainstay. (Jai Lava Kusa is on Sun NXT)

Temper

What’s new about this movie, you ask. The protagonist who wears his amorality on his sleeves. Writer Vakkantham Vamsi has given no explanation or backstory justifying the protagonist’s thuggery. The lead character is simply morally bankrupt. (Temper is on Sun NXT)

Nannaku Prematho

In Nannaku Prematho, director Sukumar argues that one can exact revenge out of love and for love. If you are a movie-nerd, you will find everything wrong with this wannabe brain-teaser that borders on pretentious. But, if you buy into Sukumar’s premise and his effort to whip up an intelligent script, you will enjoy the drama served in quintessential Tollywood-style. ( Nannaku Prematho is on Sun NXT)

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Director Trivikram Srinivas shows the senselessness of violence and the amount of bravery it takes to fix an issue with an apology. Set in the countryside, a trivial matter soon spins out of control and develops into an insatiable bloodlust that destroys lives for generations. Tarak’s Raghava is pulled into the vicious cycle of violence, and he is guided to the path of peace by his girlfriend, Aravinda, played by Pooja Hegde. (Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is on ZEE5)

