Saturday, August 22, 2020
Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others wish the megastar

On Megastar Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Raashi Khanna and others sent their warm wishes.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2020 12:22:23 pm
Megastar Chiranjeevi birthday wishesMegastar Chiranjeevi celebrates his 65th birthday today. (Photo: Venkatesh/Twitter, Allu Arjun/Twitter)

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrates his 65th birthday today. The actor is receiving love and warm wishes from fans, friends and family members. Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Allu Sirish, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raashi Khanna and many other celebrities took to social media to wish the actor.

Allu Arjun called Chiranjeevi his “true Acharya in many ways.” Sharing a picture with the actor, Allu Arjun wrote, “Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR . My heart is always filled with respect , love & gratitude . My true Acharya in many ways”

Jr NTR shared, “May you celebrate many such joyous birthdays in the years to come sir.” Venkatesh shared an adorable picture on Twitter with a caption that read, “Wishing my dearest friend from the industry @KChiruTweets garu a very Happy Birthday!”

“Happy birthday Megastar! I feel so lucky and blessed to have you by my side. Thank you so much for inspiring me and a lot more.Love you to the moon and back! My Acharya!” Varun Tej wished via Twitter.

Allu Sirish sent advance birthday wishes to the Khaidi 150 actor. “Thank you for everything. I fall short of words to express my gratitude,” he wrote.

Uma Maheshwara Rao posted a video performing on some popular tracks of Chiranjeevi.

Calling Chiranjeevi “evergreen,” Raashi Khanna tweeted, “Wish you the best of everything sir. May you keep inspiring us and entertaining us for years to come.”

Actor Aadhi mentioned, “Happy birthday to the only #Megastar @KChiruTweets sir! Wishing you good health & happiness always!”

Director Anil Ravipudi thanked Chiranjeevi for “making commercial cinema at it’s finest and inspiring us.” He added, “You are an inspiration for a whole generation. Happy Birthday Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu.”

Sreenu Vaitla wrote Chiranjeevi “inspired, you are inspiring and you will continue to inspire every generation , that is #MegaStar”

Tweeting a picture of himself with the superstar, Sunil wrote, “Happy Birthday to the One & Only evergreen Megastar Annaya @KChiruTweets garu, An inspiration to millions like me. I wish you a happier, healthier & fabulous year ahead annaya.”

Director Maruthi wished his “my all time favourite hero, inspiration & driving force” Chiranjeevi on his birthday.

Director Bobby wrote in a tweet, “Happy birthday to the Megastar of Indian cinema. Can one man inspire millions of people? Well we know Who did it! U are my reason to be here. U are a true example of dreaming it, achieving it & also keeping it up for a long time. Thanks for everything sir.”

Ravi Teja posted a picture on Twitter and wrote, “Many many happy returns to the biggest INSPIRATION of mine and many, @KChiruTweets garu”

