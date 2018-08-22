Happy birthday Chiranjeevi: Lesser known facts about the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star

Chiranjeevi birthday: Chiranjeevi will be next in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Chiranjeevi birthday: Chiranjeevi will be next in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned a year older on Wednesday. At 63, he is still at the top of his game as an actor. Even his 10-year sabbatical from acting did not affect his stardom. He returned to the big screen last year to a rousing reception from fans. His comeback film Khaidi No. 150, which also happen to be the 150th film in his career, set the box office on fire when it released.

Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is being produced by his star son Ram Charan. A teaser of the film was recently released to mark the birthday celebration of the Megastar, who continues to reign over millions of hearts for 40 years now.

On Chiranjeevi’s birthday, here are some interesting facts about the Megastar:

1) Chiranjeevi’s birth name is Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad. After entering the film industry, he changed his name following the advice of his mother, who was a worshiper of Lord Anjaneya. She is the one who suggested the name Chiranjeevi, which means “live forever.”

2) Pranam Khareedu (1978) was Chiranjeevi’s first movie to release in theatres. But, the first film he acted in was Punadhirallu, which opened in cinemas after a year and six films later in his career.

3) In the 90s, Chiranjeevi held the distinction of being the highest paid Indian actor. The Week, in its issue dated September 12, 1992, put him on the cover with the title “Bigger than Bachchan” and described him as “The new money machine.” The magazine reported he was paid Rs 1.25 crore for a film, which was more than Amitabh Bachchan’s pay at the time.

4) Chiranjeevi also holds another distinction in his highly successful film career. He was the first actor from south India to have received an invite to attend the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony in 1987. Director K Raghavendra Rao made the arrangements for his travel to Los Angeles for the world’s biggest film event.

5) Chiranjeevi has also hosted a couple of Hollywood stars at his house in India, including Steven Seagal and Richard Gere. Chiranjeevi and Steven together visited Puttaparthi once.

6) Chiranjeevi was set to make his debut in Hollywood in 1999 with Return of the thief of Baghdad. However, the film was shelved.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App