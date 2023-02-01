scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Happy Birthday Brahmanandam: Keeda Cola makers release poster

Telugu comedy icon Brahmanandam turned 66 today, and Twitter is flooded with Tollywood celebs wishing him.

Poster of Brahmanandam from Keeda ColaPoster of Brahmanandam from Keeda Cola
Listen to this article
Happy Birthday Brahmanandam: Keeda Cola makers release poster
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Telugu comedy icon Brahmanandam has turned 66 today, and as a treat to his fans, the makers of Keeda Cola unveiled a poster of the actor from the film. Directed by Tharun Bhascker of Pelli Choopulu fame, the upcoming film is touted to be a comedy thriller.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, the director said, “Watch him in a new avatar, playing a relatable character from your home – “Thatha”. VaradhaRaju is the mean old grandpa who you’ll have a love-hate relationship with. Stuck to his wheelchair with a disposable urine attachment, the man’s only superpower is sarcasm (sic).”

ALSO READ |Allu Arjun meets Brahmanandam, says the comedian is ‘real Iron Man’

Recently, Brahmanandam has become selective when it comes to film. He was last seen in Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu as Buchi, and before that, he was mostly playing cameos. Keeda Cola has created a lot of expectations among his fans as it is directed by one of the most promising directors in Telugu currently.

According to Tharun, the film will not have a protagonist but it will have 8 main characters, and Brahmanandam is one of them.

Meanwhile, social media is teeming with wishes from celebrities of Telugu cinema.

From Sai Taran Tej to Gopichand, many known faces of Tollywood heaped praise on the actor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 17:47 IST
Next Story

‘Unity mall’ in every state capital: What the Budget says

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Amrita Arora’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor invites AP Dhillon, Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close