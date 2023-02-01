Happy Birthday Brahmanandam: Keeda Cola makers release poster

Telugu comedy icon Brahmanandam has turned 66 today, and as a treat to his fans, the makers of Keeda Cola unveiled a poster of the actor from the film. Directed by Tharun Bhascker of Pelli Choopulu fame, the upcoming film is touted to be a comedy thriller.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, the director said, “Watch him in a new avatar, playing a relatable character from your home – “Thatha”. VaradhaRaju is the mean old grandpa who you’ll have a love-hate relationship with. Stuck to his wheelchair with a disposable urine attachment, the man’s only superpower is sarcasm (sic).”

Recently, Brahmanandam has become selective when it comes to film. He was last seen in Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu as Buchi, and before that, he was mostly playing cameos. Keeda Cola has created a lot of expectations among his fans as it is directed by one of the most promising directors in Telugu currently.

According to Tharun, the film will not have a protagonist but it will have 8 main characters, and Brahmanandam is one of them.

There are 8 main characters in this film, no heroes or heroines. When I was supposed to cast I had immense pressure. The pressure of working with a ⭐️ was becoming a burden & I didn’t want to fall prey to that. This is a crime comedy and say it with me – who’s the star of comedy? pic.twitter.com/gdmrNB6Pda — Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam (@TharunBhasckerD) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, social media is teeming with wishes from celebrities of Telugu cinema.

Here’s wishing the legendary comedian #Brahmanandam garu a very happy birthday. We wish you great health & happiness ahead! 😀#HBDBrahmanandam pic.twitter.com/svculVmg7U — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) February 1, 2023

Wishing the Legendary Artist, Pride of Telugu Cinema Shri. #Brahmanandam garu a very happy birthday 💐 🎉 May you continue to entertain us for many long years sir, love you. ❤️#HBDBrahmanandam pic.twitter.com/mHpWMyh7wQ — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) February 1, 2023

From Sai Taran Tej to Gopichand, many known faces of Tollywood heaped praise on the actor.