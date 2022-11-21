HanuMan teaser: Prasanth Varma calls his mythology-inspired superhero adventure a ‘pan-world film’

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma on Monday released the teaser of his upcoming film HanuMan. It’s one of the most ambitious movies of the director yet, considering he’s known for making medium-budget movies in popular genres such as science-fiction, detective and the zombie apocalypse. His latest film is an attempt to build a cinematic universe about superheroes inspired by powerful characters from Indian mythology.

As the name suggests, the lead character of the film is inspired by Lord Hanuman. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the mythical world which holds the powers of Lord Hanuman. The Sanskrit hymns that play in the background tell us about a gem, which allows one to access the limitless powers of Hanuman. And then we are transported to the present day, where we get a slew of visuals highlighting the action in the film. We also see the hero taking on a powerful antagonist armed with a mace, the traditional weapon of Hanuman.

“Even if you see my previous film, you can find some mythological references. For the first time, we are doing a full-fledged movie on the mythological character Hanuman. This is the first of many to come. We are creating Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe with lots of characters. We have already announced a film called Adhira. I am also planning a female-centric superhero movie. All these films will be inspired by our mythologies but they will be set in the modern day. There will be a lot of expectations around such films. People say that I’m infamous for making better teasers and trailers than actual films. But, for the first time, I believe that I have made a better film than my teaser and trailer,” said Prasanth. The director also called HauMan “not just a Telugu film but an international film. (It’s) not just a pan-India but a pan-world film.”

HanuMan stars Teja Sajja in the lead role. Prasanth Varma claimed that it was Teja’s “charms as an underdog” that prompted him to cast him in the lead. The movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu and Satya.