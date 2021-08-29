Hansika Motwani calls Allu Arjun ‘kindest, funniest’, asks Kajal Aggarwal to schedule coffee date

Actor Hansika Motwani on Saturday interacted with her fans through an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. During the chat, a fan of hers asked to share one word about Allu Arjun. In response to the question, Hansika recalled that Allu Arjun was her first co-star and called him the “sweetest, kindest and funniest.” Later, Allu Arjun shared Hansika’s response and wrote, “Thank you sweet.”

Allu Arjun and Hansika shared screen space in 2007 release Desamuduru. The romantic-action film was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

In the same AMA session, Hansika opened up on her bond with Kajal Aggarwal. “She is extremely sweet and kind,” she said. Tagging Kajal, she also asked the actor to “re-work on our coffee date.” Sharing the screenshot of the response, Kajal replied, “Aaww #mutualadirationsociety Yes! Say when.”

Hansika recently ringed in her 30th birthday. Her 50th film Maha is all set to release. The Tamil film, which also stars Sivakarthikeyan, revolves around a pedophile serial killer who is giving the cops and the general public sleepless nights. The film will see Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sanam Shetty, Thambi Ramaiah and Karunakaran.

Hansika also has Telugu series Nasha to her credit. She will also be seen in My Name is Shruthi and 105 Minutes.