Hamsa Nandini pens note on battle with cancer, shares photo: ‘4 months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast’

Updated: December 20, 2021 1:18:28 pm
Telugu actor Hamsa Nandini has opened up about her fight against breast cancer. “Four months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared,” she wrote on her Instagram page.
Nandini wasted no time in getting her condition checked. “Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast Cancer),” she said.
After removing cancer in a successful operation, she was not completely out of the woods. “The relief was short-lived as I tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another Breast Cancer and a 45% chance of Ovarian Cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim Victory,” she added.
She is undergoing treatment for the same now. She has already completed nine cycles of chemotherapy and she will undergo seven more cycles. “I have made myself a few promises:- I will NOT let this disease Define My Life and that I will fight it with a Smile and Win. I will get back on screen Better & Stronger. I will tell my story so that I can help Educate & Inspire others. And, I will Consciously Celebrate Life & all it has to offer,” she noted.
Nandini is known for her films such as Mirchi, Legend, Rudramadevi, Soggade Chinni Nayana among others.
