Half Lion: Prakash Jha to helm biopic series on ex-PM PV Narsimha Rao

National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha will direct a new series based on the life of former Prime Minister of India, PV Narsimha Rao. The series has been titled Half Lion, and it will be produced by Aha in collaboration with Applause Entertainment. It will be Aha’s maiden non-Telugu original content.

“In what is another pioneering effort from aha, we believe aha Studio will help us work with the best creative talent in the country to present world class entertainment to our global audience. I’m proud to announce the partnership with Sameer Nair and Applause Entertainment and have the opportunity to present the story of our beloved late Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao to audiences across the world,” said Aha promoter Allu Aravind.

A promo released by the makers on Tuesday describes PV Narsimha Rao as the “Most uncelebrated prime minister who rebuilt India.” And it further adds that the series will tell “the story of a man who laid the foundation of new India we know today.”

Half Lion is based on the book of the same name, which is written Vinay Sitapati.

“It is exciting to work on real life stories and subjects, especially with platforms like Aha who share the same vision and energy. Applause has already established its credential as a formidable content creator and that makes it even more exciting. It’s important for today’s generation to know the story of those who’ve played an instrumental role in making the country what it is today, and I believe that there is a lot to learn and be inspired from the life of the great PV Narsimha Rao,” said Prakash Jha.

The series will be made available in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. And the first season will be released in 2023.