5 movies of director Gunasekhar that should be on your binge-watch list

Versatile director Gunasekhar is celebrating his 57th birthday today. He is known for choosing unique subjects, lavish production, and intriguing star cast in his movies and his current project, Shaakuntalam with Samantha Akkineni in the titular role, is no exception.

So far, Gunasekhar has directed 12 films and they all stand apart. From family dramas to action-oriented films, he sure knows how to captivate the audience.

On the occasion of his birthday, we bring you his top 5 films that should be on your binge-watch list.

Sogasu Chooda Tharamaa? (1995)

This is the second directorial project of Gunasekhar, starring Naresh VK and Indraja in the lead roles. The film emerged as a musical hit as Sekhar V Joseph’s visual brilliance added to it. The title song of the movie is remembered even today. The movie is available on YouTube.

Ramayanam (1996)

Who doesn’t know the story of Ramayana? A handful of films based on the epic were made before Gunasekhar’s Ramayanam as well. But the USP of this film is that its entire cast is made up of child actors. From Rama to Ravana, Laxman to Hanuman, the film had only children as its lead cast. Also known as Bala Ramayanam, this epic mythological drama has Jr NTR as Lord Rama. The movie is available on MX Player for streaming.

Choodalani Vundi (1998)

This movie marked Gunasekhar’s first collaboration with Chiranjeevi and turned out to be a blockbuster. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the movie featured Soundarya, Anjala Zaveri, and Prakash Raj in the leading roles. Apart from the well-designed characters, the music by Manisharma trended like a wildfire. The 1998 year looks incomplete without Choodalani Vundi! You can stream this film on Voot.

Okkadu (2003)

Okkadu is the first movie that brought together Gunasekhar and Mahesh Babu. The film is a major turning point in Mahesh’s career as an actor. Besides staggering box office numbers, the movie became the talk of the town for its huge production designs. The film, a romance with the theme of kabaddi and factionalism, was later remade in Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, Hindi, and Sinhala. Every action set piece, especially the face-off between Mahesh Babu and Prakash Raj, is a treat to watch. Stream this movie on Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video.

Rudramadevi (2015)

Rudramadevi is India’s first 3D historical and biographical action film. With Anushka Shetty in the title role, the movie also featured Allu Arjun in Gona Ganna Reddy’s character while Rana Daggubati played Chalukya Veerabhadra’s role. Even though the film was an average grosser at the ticket windows, it was highly entertaining. You can watch this film on Guna Teamworks’ YouTube channel.