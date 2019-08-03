Guna 369 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Telugu film Guna 369 has become the latest victim of illegal torrent website Tamilrockers. Directed by debutant Arjun Jandyala, the film stars Kartikeya Gummakonda of RX 100-fame and Anagha LK in lead roles.

Earlier this year, a high court order blocked Tamilrockers and other similar illegal websites from functioning. Despite this, the site continues to operate freely. It keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to keep track. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Earlier, Tamilrockers was limited to Tamil film industry but has since expanded to Bollywood and even high-profile Hollywood films. Even episodes of TV Shows like Game of Thrones have been leaked by Tamilrockers.

Said to be a love story inspired by real-life events, the action-drama film revolves around the story of Guna and Gita. Produced by Anil Kadiyala and Tirumal Reddy under the banner SG Movie Makers, the music is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj.

The film received largely negative reviews upon its release. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar gave it 1 star. His review read, “Debutant director Arjun Jandyala introduces the hero’s family before the hero Guna (Kartikeya Gummakonda). The hero’s sister complains that she gets unfair treatment in the house. While her brother is allowed to sleep in as late as he wants, she must wake up early and help her mother with the chores.”

It further read, “The film is just a shameful rehash of past movies that becomes torture porn towards the end.”