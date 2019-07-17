Guna 360 trailer: Kartikeya starrer seems deeply formulaic

The trailer of Guna 360 was released on Wednesday. Starring Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead, the film is directed by debutant Arjun Jandhyala, who had previously assisted director Boyapati Srinu.

Advertising

The trailer suggests that Arjun has been deeply influenced by the nonsensical and over-the-top approach of his mentor Boyapati (who earlier this year unleashed an assault on our senses with a film called Vinaya Vidheya Rama).

Guna 360 seems to have an overused premise. Judging from the trailer, the hero’s unblemished and youthful masculinity descends into hypermasculinity following a personal loss. In his own words, he becomes bloodthirsty and he is in no mood to tell good from the bad. And what follows next is glimpses into a slew of action sequences that demonstrates the brute strength of the hero. This is a regular trope in masala-action films. The fight sequences also look very familiar as the emphasis is on making the hero look good, instead of designing interesting and innovative action pieces that could give the audiences their money’s worth.

Fortunately, Guna 369 seems to spare the audience from unnecessary and even revolting blood and gore like Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Advertising

The upcoming film stars Anagha as the female lead. She is known for appearing in movies like Parava and Natpe Thunai. Guna 369 is her maiden film in Telugu.

Due in cinemas in August, Guna 369 is Kartikeya’s second film to release this year after Hippi, a dull and unoriginal attempt in the romantic comedy genre. He will also be seen as the main villain in Nani’s upcoming film Gang Leader.