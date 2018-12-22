Tollywood Buzz: Gopichand’s new film, Balakrishna joins hands with Boyapati & more

Gopichand’s new film launched

Actor Gopichand on Saturday launched his new film with a formal puja ceremony. Touted to be a thriller, the yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Thiru.

Anil Sunkara is bankrolling the movie under his AK Entertainments banner and Vishal Chandrashekar is the music director. The flick, which will commence its regular shoot from January 18, is scheduled for a May release.

2 States’ Telugu remake to be shot in the US

The shooting of Telugu remake of Bollywood hit 2 States is currently underway. Starring Adivi Sesh and Shivani Rajasekhar in the lead roles, the romantic drama already completed its schedules in Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Now, the team is gearing up for the last schedule, which will take place in the US from January.

The Telugu remake of 2 States is produced by MLV Sathyanarayana under Lakshya Productions banner.

Nandamuri Balakrishna confirms film with Boyapati Sreenu

The audio launch of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NTR Kathanayakudu was held on Friday in Hyderabad. The entire Nandamuri family including Jr NTR graced the event.

Balakrishna also surprised his fans by announcing his next project with director Boyapati Sreenu. He confirmed the news with a special video.

Balakrishna is producing the project under his production banner NBK films and the shoot will start from February.

The untitled project marks the third collaboration of Boyapati Sreenu and Nandamuri Balakrishna after Simha and Legend.